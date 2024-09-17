Gardners Candies Moving Into Hundreds Of New Retailers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distribution agreements put Gardners in more East Coast and Midwest convenience and stores

TYRONE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holidays, confections from legendary Pennsylvania-based chocolatier Gardners Candies will soon be available in at least several hundred more retail locations throughout the eastern half of the U.S.



Earlier this year Gardners announced an aggressive growth strategy designed to enter more grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Its products are already sold in nearly 1,000 retail locations, including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores and CVS. Sales in those outlets have surged by more than 18 percent this year.







As the result of two new distribution agreements, Gardners' Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bar, Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Pretzels, S'mores Bar and Milk Chocolate Covered Os will soon appear on convenience and travel store shelves from Tennessee to New Hampshire.

Mountain/Service Distributors is now making Gardners' products available to its more than 1,000 convenience and travel stores in the Northeast.

Mid-Atlantic Food Brokers has reached agreements with Little General, Kwik Fill and Seasons Corner Market to start carrying Gardners Candies. The three chains operate approximately 400 locations in seven states. In addition, Mid-Atlantic Food Brokers has secured an agreement for Gardners' products to be distributed by b.a. Sweetie Candy Company. The Cleveland, Ohio based wholesale distributor also operates the nation's largest retail candy store and is adding Gardners products to its shelves.

"In our quest to bring the best to our customers, Gardners Candies stood out as an exceptional choice. Gardners' combination of premium ingredients, time-honored techniques and strong regional following convinced us that these chocolates will be a hit,” said Richard K. Wilshe , CEO of Wilshe Enterprises, owner of Mid-Atlantic Food Brokers.“The fact that Gardners has been satisfying sweet tooths since 1897 speaks volumes about the consistent quality and appeal of its products."

According to Jim Westover, Gardiners' chief operating officer, the number of new retail locations is expected to double over the next 12 to 18 months.“These agreements demonstrate that there is a real demand for Gardners' high quality, premium products,” he said.“We are very appreciative of our distribution partners' efforts to help us expand our presence in the important convenience store market.”

To accommodate growth, Gardners will soon open a second production facility in its hometown of Tyrone.

In addition to targeting the convenience store market, Gardners is working to add more supermarket partners.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James“Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across three states, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit .

