Richardson Electronics And Quantic Electronics Forge Global Technology Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding access to cutting-edge capacitor technologies for next-generation aerospace and defense systems

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global leader in engineered solutions, today announced a global distribution agreement with Quantic® ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Management. This strategic partnership encompasses Quantic's premier US-based capacitor businesses: QuanticTM Evans, QuanticTM Eulex, QuanticTM Paktron, and QuanticTM UTC.

This collaboration brings together Richardson's unparalleled distribution network and Quantic's state-of-the-art capacitor technologies, significantly expanding access to mission-critical capacitors for defense, aerospace, space, communications, and industrial applications worldwide.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Quantic,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. "Quantic's innovative capacitor solutions perfectly complement our existing portfolio, enabling us to offer our customers unmatched performance and reliability. This agreement reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation across industries."

Todd Oelerich, Director of Sales and Business Development at Quantic Evans, added: "Partnering with Richardson Electronics significantly amplifies our global reach, making our advanced capacitor solutions more accessible to designers worldwide. Richardson's stellar industry reputation, coupled with their technical expertise and customer support, creates an ideal synergy for growth and innovation."

The partnership showcases an impressive array of capacitor technologies:

Quantic Evans: Revolutionizing Power Density ( )

Quantic Evans offers the most power-dense hybrid wet tantalum capacitors in the industry



Unparalleled Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) savings



A preferred supplier to top-tier military defense companies worldwide Hybrid technology combines Tantalum Pentoxide anodes with Ruthenium Oxide cathodes

Quantic Eulex: Redefining High-Frequency Performance ( )

Quantic Eulex's patented "Eulex Gap Capacitor" represents a breakthrough in high-frequency capacitor design:



True single-layer capacitor structure eliminating wire bonds and vias

Up to 20x increase in capacitance compared to conventional designs Ideal for microwave, millimeter-wave, and 5G applications



Quantic Paktron: Advancing Polymer Film Technology ( )

Quantic Paktron's innovative stacked Multilayer Polymer (MLP) film capacitors offer a robust alternative to traditional ceramic capacitors:



Proprietary manufacturing process yielding ultra-high capacitance density

Recent expansion into high-voltage applications with new 1000 VDC and 1200 VDC offerings Superior performance in power supply, automotive, and industrial applications



Quantic UTC: Setting New Standards in High-Reliability Ceramics ( )

Quantic UTC specializes in MIL-STD-790-certified high-reliability multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) for the most demanding applications:



Approved to produce MIL-PRF-49470 parts for standard (B) and space (T) level requirements

Recently released pulse energy detonation capacitors rated up to 300°C

Enhanced planar array capacitors with tighter tolerances and improved performance Custom solutions for EMI filtering, switched-mode power supplies, and high-reliability systems

This diverse portfolio empowers designers to push the boundaries of electronic performance across critical sectors, from next-generation defense systems to cutting-edge space exploration and CUAS technologies. Discover Quantic's game-changing capacitor solutions now available at Richardson Electronics' Quantic page on Rellpower.com .

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and“engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics, offering a portfolio of RF & microwave components, capacitors, resistors, magnetics, and sensing products. These reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built solutions empower customers to achieve significant advancements in speed, power, and density within their designs.

For Details Contact:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Phone: (630) 208-2222

...

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO BOX 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax:(630) 208-2550