ON Partners’ Heidi Hoffman Named Recipient Of The 2024 Women In Supply Chain Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the second consecutive year, esteemed recognition highlights Hoffman's leadership in the chain and commitment to advancing inclusion in executive roles

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners , a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, announced today that Partner Heidi Hoffman has been honored with the“2024 Women in Supply Chain” award, presented by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award celebrates women driving innovation, mentorship, and leadership across the supply chain sector.



“Heidi has been a trusted and transformative force in the executive search industry, especially in elevating executive talent within supply chain,” said Bryan Buck, Managing Partner at ON Partners.“Her impact extends beyond the firm-she is a true partner to the clients she serves and a respected voice in the broader supply chain community. Her insights into the evolution of women in supply chain roles are invaluable.”

This year, Heidi was named to the Trailblazers category, which honors female leaders whose achievements and leadership continue to pave the way for future females in logistics. At ON Partners, Heidi spearheads the firm's supply chain practice, recruiting senior supply chain and operations executives for privately held, investor-backed, and publicly traded companies. Her client portfolio includes esteemed organizations like Thermo Fisher, Independent Purchasing Cooperative, Salad and Go, Cencora, Traeger Pellet Grills, The J.M. Smucker Company, La-Z-Boy, and Lucid Motors.

“It's truly an honor to be recognized by my peers in the industry,” said Hoffman.“This award is a testament to women's progress in the supply chain and beyond. We've broken many barriers, but important work still needs to be done. I'm committed to continuing my advocacy and support for women in this space, encouraging their growth and success.”

In line with this commitment, ON Partners recently published its 2024 Women's Report , which highlights positive trends in gender equity across executive leadership. The report reveals that the gender pay gap is narrowing year-over-year (YoY), with executive women earning an average of $452k, compared to executive men's average of $461k. Additionally, when isolating director and vice president (VP) roles-key pipelines for future C-suite positions-women now lead in average total compensation.

“The 'COVID period,' when companies were recruiting remotely and more accepting of remote executives, was a turning point for female supply chain executives, particularly those in procurement,” added Hoffman.“I have not seen a disparity between compensation packages for male and female supply chain executives. Compensation levels across the board have been rising as these roles become more strategic and move into the C-suite.”

She further notes,“I've observed a growing number of female entrepreneurs in the supply chain, identifying long-standing issues and developing technology-driven solutions to address them.”

Recipients will be recognized this year at the Women in Supply Chain Forum on November 12-13, 2024, in Atlanta. To view the full list of winners, visit [AG1]. For more information on ON Partners, visit .

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

...