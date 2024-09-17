Germany Electronic Health Records, Regulatory Approved Apps And Telehealth Market Outlook To 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Digital Outlook to 2033 - Electronic Health Records, Regulatory Approved Apps and Telehealth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive databook report on the Germany Digital Health Market provides in-depth insights and critical data, offering a thorough analysis of key market segments such as Electronic Health Records, Regulatory Approved Apps, and Telehealth. The report includes detailed annualized market revenues in USD, volume in units, and average prices in USD for each segment, with data spanning from 2018 to 2033, allowing for a robust understanding of market trends over time.

Additionally, the report highlights the company share and distribution share data specific to the Germany Digital Health Market for the year 2023, providing valuable insights into the competitive landscape. Furthermore, it features global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the market, offering a closer look at the major players driving industry growth.

The report is also enriched with supplementary information related to pipeline products, relevant news, and recent deals, all tailored to the specific category and country. This comprehensive approach ensures that stakeholders have access to the most relevant and up-to-date information, empowering them to make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving digital health market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Digital Health Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Digital Health Market, Germany

3.1 Digital Health Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Digital Health Market, Germany, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

3.3 Digital Health Market, Germany, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.4 Digital Health Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.5 Digital Health Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.6 Digital Health Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.7 Digital Health Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany

4.1 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

4.2 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

4.3 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.4 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.5 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

4.6 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2023

4.7 Electronic Health Records Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

5 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany

5.1 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

5.2 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

5.3 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.3.1 Clinical-Focused Apps Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.3.2 Indication Specific Mobile Apps Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.4 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.4.1 Clinical-Focused Apps Market, Germany, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2018-2033

5.4.2 Indication Specific Mobile Apps Market, Germany, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2018-2033

5.5 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

5.6 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2023

5.7 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

6 Telehealth Market, Germany

6.1 Telehealth Market, Germany, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

6.2 Telehealth Market, Germany, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

6.3 Telehealth Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

6.4 Telehealth Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

6.5 Telehealth Market, Germany, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

6.6 Telehealth Market, Germany, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2023

6.7 Telehealth Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

7 Overview of Key Companies in Germany, Digital Health Market

7.1 Teladoc Health Inc

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Cerner Corp

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Constellation Software Inc

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Concentrix Corp

7.5.1 Company Overview

8 Digital Health Market Pipeline Products

9 Financial Deals Landscape

9.1 Acquisition

9.1.1 Octane Biotherapeutics Acquires TETEC Tissue Engineering Technologies and Aesculap Biologics from B. Braun Melsungen

9.1.2 Camtech to Acquire Curetis for USD0.218 Million

9.1.3 Synchron Acquires ACQUANDAS

9.1.4 T-Medical Group Acquires Telaleaf Health

9.1.5 Sidekick Health Acquires Aidhere

9.1.6 2518542 Alberta Acquires Khiron Europe from Khiron Life Sciences for USD2.18 Million

9.2 Debt Offerings

9.2.1 Siemens Raises USD1.35 Billion in Private Placement of 3.375% Bonds Due 2037

