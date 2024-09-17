Oi Deploys Nokia Corteca To Enhance Wi-Fi Performance And Customer Experience

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Deployment of Corteca software suite, dimensioned for millions of Wi-Fi devices, is the largest to date in Latin America.

Nokia Corteca home connectivity software suite improves Wi-Fi performance and enhances customer experience while helping operators unlock new revenue streams, reduce operational costs and manage assets with anti-theft functionality. Nokia's Corteca solution can increase peak hour Wi-Fi throughput by 70 percent and reduce average handling time of helpdesk calls by 50 percent.

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that Brazilian broadband service provider Oi has deployed Corteca software suite to help manage its Wi-Fi CPE devices deployed in customers' homes. Dimensioned for millions of Wi-Fi devices, the Corteca deployment is the largest to date in Latin America region.

Fixed networks service providers are bringing multi-gigabit speeds to the home, but more than 40 percent of households are reporting issues with in-home connectivity. Operators remain challenged by today's in-home Wi-Fi solutions, due to complex installation processes, limited interoperability, inconsistent coverage and dead zones that lead to frustrated subscribers.

Nokia's Corteca addresses these challenges, providing better visibility into what's happening in the customer's premises along with tools that allow operators to remotely improve or optimize Wi-Fi performance. Operators can also leverage Corteca to proactively monitor in the cloud Wi-Fi networks and network-wide broadband device deployments.

Oi plans to use Nokia's Corteca Cloud to manage millions of Wi-Fi devices, including end-user tickets related to home Wi-Fi issues, eliminating the need to send technicians to sites. The provider will be able to offer new services through the Corteca Application marketplace. Additional Corteca Cloud features enable Oi to identify and locate stolen ONTs.

Gustavo Brambila, CTO at OI, said: “We are excited about the results achieved with Nokia Corteca Cloud. It has become an essential pillar in our Customer Experience Center. The platform has significantly increased efficiency in service management, positively impacting customer satisfaction, as evidenced by the significant rise in our Net Promoter Score (NPS). Additionally, Nokia's solution has brought important innovations in asset control, providing advanced tracking and effective deactivation of stolen or improperly installed equipment in the networks of identified receivers. This partnership has been crucial to our strategy of delivering excellent services and proactively protecting our assets.”

Javier Falcón, Head of Network Infrastructure for Latin America at Nokia, said: “Nokia and Oi have been partners for many years deploying multi-gigabit FTTH networks in Brazil. We are now collectively innovating again with in-home networks where Wi-Fi performance is paramount to happy customers. Oi understands that investing in the customer experience will pay off in the long run. Nokia Corteca can deliver better customer experience, improved performance, and new monetization options in large networks with more than one million subscribers.”

