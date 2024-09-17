Global Augmented Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Analytics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The augmented analytics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.36 billion in 2023 to $13.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on automated insights and recommendations, user-centric design and adoption, cloud-based analytics platforms, focus on explainable ai and transparency, need for real-time and contextual insights.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Augmented Analytics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The augmented analytics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $32.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued data complexity and volume, increasing demand for simplified analytics solutions, advancements in ai and machine learning, expansion of self-service analytics.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Augmented Analytics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Augmented Analytics Market

The increasing demand for the adoption of business intelligence (BI) tools is expected to propel the growth of the augmented analytics market. The adoption of business intelligence tools is used to simplify more frequent data-driven decision-making. It is used from the data scientists to employees on the front lines where the departments and teams will gain insights into the data, which helps to promote data democratization all over the organization.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Augmented Analytics Market Growth?

Key players in the augmented analytics market include Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, The International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., QlikTech International AB, TIBCO Software India Pvt. Ltd, Sisense Ltd., Cloud Software Group, Inc., Yellowfin, ThoughtSpot Inc., Domo, Inc., Alation, Inc., Tamr, Paxata, Attivio, Arcadia Solutions, LLC, Squirro AG, GoodData Corporation, Looker Data Sciences, Inc., Alteryx, Board International S. A, Logi Analytics, Inc., Pyramid Analytics, Birst, Inc., Datorama, Panorama Software Ltd., DataRobot, Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., BIME Analytics.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Augmented Analytics Market Overview?

Major companies are strategically entering partnerships and collaborations with start-ups and mid-sized companies in the augmented analytics market to broaden the products and services offered by the company. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies expand their existing product portfolio and geographical reach.

How Is The Global Augmented Analytics Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Services: Training And Consulting, Deployment And Integration, Support And Maintenance

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life sciences, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Augmented Analytics Market

North America was the largest region in the augmented analytics market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the augmented analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Augmented Analytics Market Definition

Augmented analytics refers to the application of technology like AI and machine learning to increase human curiosity and facilitate the preparation, analysis, and visualization of data for business users. Users discover insights more quickly by conversing with their data, while algorithms propose contextually relevant insights. Augmented analytics assists with data preparation, insight generation, and explanation that augments experts and data scientists with the automation of developing, managing, and deployment of data science machine learning and artificial intelligence models

Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global augmented analytics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on augmented analytics market size , augmented analytics market drivers and trends, augmented analytics market major players, augmented analytics competitors' revenues, augmented analytics market positioning, and augmented analytics market growth across geographies. The augmented analytics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2024

report/advanced-analytics-global-market-report

Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2024

report/industrial-analytics-global-market-report

Procurement Analytics Global Market Report 2024

report/procurement-analytics-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.