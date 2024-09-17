Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.92 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automated immunoassay analyzers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.69 billion in 2023 to $20.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tests, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, necessitating frequent monitoring, growing advancements in immunoassay technologies, enhancing the efficiency and precision of testing, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, improving access to diagnostic tools and increasing investments in research and development by major healthcare companies to innovate and improve diagnostic solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automated immunoassay analyzers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $34.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in automation technologies driving the adoption of more efficient and accurate analyzers, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing emphasis on personalized medicine necessitating more sophisticated immunoassay solutions, expanding global healthcare expenditure enhancing the affordability and accessibility of advanced diagnostic tools and technological integration with digital health solutions improving the functionality and data management of analyzers.

Growth Driver Of The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

The increasing number of hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the automated immunoassay analyzer market going forward. The number of hospitals is rising due to increasing healthcare demands from a growing and aging population. Automated immunoassay analyzers enhance efficiency and accuracy in hospitals by rapidly processing large volumes of diagnostic tests for various diseases and conditions.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Growth?

Key players in the automated immunoassay analyzers market include Roche Diagnostics AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries LP, Tosoh Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc, bioMérieux SA, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Qiagen NV, Werfen Group SA, DiaSorin SpA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Private Limited, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Getein Biotech Inc, Aesku Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation, Arlington Scientific Inc, Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co Ltd, Hipro Biotechnology Co Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the automated immunoassay analyzers market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as compact immunoassay analyzers, to gain a competitive advantage. Compact immunoassay analyzers are smaller, portable devices designed for conducting immunoassay tests that detect specific biomarkers in biological samples. They offer convenience and efficiency in various healthcare settings, particularly where space and mobility are limited.

How Is The Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Immunofluorescence, Chemiluminescence, Enzyme Linked Fluorescent System (ELISA), Multiplexed Assay System, Radioimmunoassay

2) By Application: Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Drug Monitoring, Cardiology, Oncology, Allergy Testing, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research And Academic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

North America was the largest region in the automated immunoassay analyzer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automated immunoassay analyzers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Definition

Automated immunoassay analyzers refer to advanced laboratory instruments designed to perform immunoassays with minimal human intervention. These analyzers utilize automated processes to detect and measure specific proteins, hormones, and other substances in biological samples, improving accuracy and efficiency in diagnostic testing. They are widely used in clinical laboratories for disease diagnosis, monitoring, and research applications.

Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automated immunoassay analyzers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated immunoassay analyzers market size, automated immunoassay analyzers market drivers and trends, automated immunoassay analyzers market major players, automated immunoassay analyzers competitors' revenues, automated immunoassay analyzers market positioning, and automated immunoassay analyzers market growth across geographies. The automated immunoassay analyzers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

