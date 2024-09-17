Sea Stories Creative Studios Launches Sci-Fi Franchise With Chronicles Of The Stellar Drive Empiretm: Voidpilot's Legacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Gray, Board Games for OneJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Stories Creative Studios LLC is thrilled to announce their exciting first game in a new science fiction franchise, Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM: Voidpilot's Legacy, a solo tabletop card & dice game experience.Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM: Voidpilot's Legacy is a science fiction adventure in which players become spacefaring explorers faced with dramatically consequential decisions. Take command of a uniquely designed ship and lead a loyal crew through dangerous missions and exciting combat to earn your legacy!Designed by Alex Gurley with art by Abram Buck, Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM: Voidpilot's Legacy offers a unique blend of deep thematic gameplay, strategic planning, and tactical decision-making in a highly portable package.Available only on Kickstarter, launching on October 1st, 2024 at 10 am ET.Voidpilot's Legacy is a game set in the far future universe of Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM where humanity is spread throughout the stars. Players will experience the franchise's deep lore through unique story-driven gameplay. Current development plans include three tabletop games, including solo & multiplayer board and card games, video game adaptations, and a stand-alone video game.About Sea Stories Creative Studios LLC:Sea Stories Creative Studios LLC is an independent game development studio founded by two brothers, Alex and Nicholas Gurley, and headquartered in sunny Jacksonville, Florida. They are currently developing their exciting new science fiction franchise for tabletop and video games: Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM.Connect with the Community:Follow Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM: Voidpilot's Legacy on Kickstarter, social media, and the Discord community.For more information about Chronicles of the Stellar Drive EmpireTM: Voidpilot's Legacy, follow their social media on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and on the web at .For more information about Sea Stories Creative Studios LLC, visit them on the web at .Media Contact:Press Kit including Picture Assets:Link to Kickstarter:Nicholas Gurley, Executive Producer (...)Sea Stories Creative Studios LLC, 13475 Atlantic Blvd Unit 8 Suite 603, Jacksonville, FL 32225End of Press Release

