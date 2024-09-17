Clear Channel Outdoor, Circana Alliance Delivers CPG Brands Greater Measurability, Insights & Performance For The OOH Ad Spend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First-to-Market Innovation Pushes Out-of-Home's Boundaries, Drives Measurable Results and Impact for CPG Advertisers

Clear Outdoor (NYSE: CCO ), one of the world's largest Out-of-Home (OOH) providers, today announced it has teamed up with Circana TM, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, to deliver comprehensive lift measurement for OOH via CCO's RADAR® suite of solutions. Through this new partnership, consumer packaged goods (CPG) advertisers can effectively reach their audiences, in the right places and at the right times, and understand the impact of their OOH campaign in achieving their desired business outcomes, including household sales and incremental new purchases of CPG products.

CPG brands have always demanded a variety of highly sophisticated measurement insights from their marketing partners, something that the OOH industry has struggled to deliver – until now. With the new Circana partnership, CCO has developed data-driven advertising solutions that open the door for CPG marketers to fully tap into the OOH medium and unlock capabilities and insights historically unavailable in the category.

The combination of CCO's RADAR® platform with Circana's Media solutions now gives CPG advertisers the ability to effectively deliver their messaging via OOH, reaching targeted audience segments while measuring the impact of their OOH campaign on key business objectives, including brand awareness, purchase intent, product purchases and more. Further, these enhanced capabilities allow OOH to be an integrated part of a strategic media mix for CPGs.

Many of the world's leading CPG brands already rely on Circana to maximize the performance of their media investments. This new collaboration enables CCO to bring OOH solutions to CPG partners by providing measurement insights across various CPG categories, such as beverage, packaged foods, household products and many others. Additionally, advertisers can gain actionable insights into OOH's impact on specific product purchases and incremental sales via Circana's Household LiftTM solution.

CCO has run numerous campaigns with Circana that have delivered significant results and impact for CPG brands. For example, in a recent study involving an established dish detergent brand , CCO's RADARProof® partnered with Circana to measure product purchases by matching samples of households exposed to the brand's digital OOH (DOOH) campaign, which produced the following results:



The campaign drove an overall 11.3% lift in shopping experiences, events or promotions.

Additionally, the campaign drove new and repeat customers to purchase the brand.

Among those exposed to the campaign, 43% of these customers were first-time category buyers . 30% of customers purchased the brand within one week of campaign exposure.

Following the same methodology, a study for another CPG advertiser was conducted to measure sales insights for a light beer from an established brand:



36% of all purchases among OOH exposed audiences were from incremental/new customers. The overall sales lift from OOH was double the category benchmark for beer campaigns.

"With an ongoing focus on meeting our customers' evolving needs, we continue to pioneer innovative advertising solutions to ensure our media is more addressable and measurable for brands,"

said Jeremy Flynn, senior vice president, Data Products and Strategy, Clear Channel Outdoor. "We believe strategic partnerships, like this one with Circana, will bring more CPG brands into the OOH space as these advanced capabilities allow CCO to deliver measurable results, impact and value for advertisers in ways that boost their business performance."



"We're very proud of our partnership with Clear Channel and of the results we are achieving together," said Mike Quinn, senior vice president, Global Media, Circana. "This is an impressive example of the digital transformation and convergence that is sweeping across huge media channels like TV and OOH. Across the industry, more media is becoming more addressable and more measurable every day, which means more value is being created for more advertisers every day."

This collaboration is another example of how CCO continues to push boundaries in OOH innovation to solve modern marketing challenges and drive success for its customers. Last year, CCO announced new partnerships integrating its CCO RADAR® data platform with best-in-class Data Clean Room applications and services from Aqfer, Habu, InfoSum and LiveRamp. This first-of-its-kind integration allows brands to leverage their first-party data to reach their core audiences by using OOH, creating a true omnichannel experience that can safely tap into audience insights for campaign planning, measurement and attribution in a privacy-conscious manner.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

(NYSE:

CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

