Major League Pickleball's Chicago Slice To Face St. Louis Shock In Exhibition At Gallagher Way

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rivalry set for September 17th adjacent to iconic Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, September 17th, the Chicago Slice will bring the excitement of pickleball to Gallagher Way with a high-stakes match against the St. Louis Shock. This high-octane event brings the growing excitement of pickleball to the heart of Chicago's sports culture, with two fierce rivals from the Midwest ready to battle it out.

This exhibition also marks the Chicago Slice's highly anticipated return to Gallagher Way, building on the success of last year's thrilling match against the Bay Area Breakers. As back-to-back Major League Pickleball Champions, the Slice are renowned for their historical dominance. They are excited to bring the energy of the sport to an even wider Chicago audience.

Event Details:



Date:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time:

4:30PM - 7PM

Location:

Gallagher Way, 3635 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613 Admission:

Free to those with a ticket to Athletics vs. Cubs game

With pickleball growing at an unprecedented rate across the U.S., this match at Gallagher Way offers fans a unique opportunity to experience the sport's electrifying atmosphere adjacent to one of Chicago's most iconic outdoor venues.

"We're honored to be part of Chicago's storied sports landscape," said Ron Saslow, co-owner of the Chicago Slice. "The Slice are at the forefront of pickleball's rapid growth in the city, and we're excited to create more opportunities for fans to get involved and experience this dynamic sport firsthand. This match against the St. Louis Shock isn't just another game; it's a celebration of our shared passion and a chance to bring more people into the pickleball community ahead of a great evening at Wrigley Field."

Ross Chaifetz, owner and GM of the St. Louis Shock, echoed that excitement. "We can't wait to bring the St. Louis Shock to Chicago for what promises to be a thrilling exhibition at Gallagher Way. Events like this are about more than competition-they're about connecting with fans and showing the world why Major League Pickleball is taking off. We're looking forward to a fierce, high-energy match and seeing how this event will help build the sport's community across the Midwest."

The pickleball court will be open to the public between 1-3pm and the event is designed for all ages, making it the perfect prelude to the evening game at Wrigley Field. Attendees can expect fast-paced action, thrilling rallies, and a taste of one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.

Ahead of the event, the Slice and Shock will be hosting events at SPF Pickleball (2121 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL) on Monday, September 16th from 6pm-8pm to perform a pickleball clinic, an opportunity to play with and against the pros, and offer meet and greet with current Slice & Shock pros.

For more information about the Chicago Slice, visit .

About Chicago Slice:

The Chicago Slice is a professional pickleball team competing in Major League Pickleball (MLP) Challenger division, representing the vibrant city of Chicago on the national stage. Known for their competitive spirit and dynamic team chemistry, the Slice features top-tier athletes from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique skills to the court. For more information, visit

About St. Louis Shock

The St. Louis Shock is a professional pickleball team which competes in Major League Pickleball (MLP), the top professional pickleball association in the world. The team is based in St. Louis, MO and is owned by the Chaifetz family.

For more information, visit







