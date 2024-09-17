Livaway Suites Continues Expansion With Third Location In Utah

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VINEYARD, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West77 Partners and LivAway Suites are excited to announce the groundbreaking of a new 126-key LivAway Suites extended-stay hotel in Vineyard, Utah, marking the brand's third location in the state. This development furthers LivAway Suites' commitment to providing guests with an elevated extended-stay experience that feels more like home.

"Vineyard becoming our third location in Utah is a significant milestone in the growth of LivAway Suites. With Utah being our home court, the goal is to start our loyal following in Utah and expand it across the nation," said Mike Nielson, CEO of West77 Partners and LivAway Suites. "Our mission is to offer everything our guests need and nothing they don't®, so they can focus on their work or travel without any distractions."

The decision to build in Vineyard was driven by the high demand expected from traveling nurses, construction workers, and education-related extended stays from two major universities in the area - Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University. With its strategic location in the Provo, Utah MSA, this new hotel will cater to these specific needs while offering affordable rates and pragmatic amenities specific to extended stays.

"This is not just about building another hotel; it's about creating a space where people can thrive," said Nielson. "We are dedicated to disrupting the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and focusing on what truly matters for our guests and our developers."

This new addition marks the 9th hotel that has started construction for LivAway Suites within the past 15 months. LivAway Suites has plans to break ground on over 50 hotels across the United States by the end of 2026, making it one of the fastest-growing new brands in the segment. LivAway Suites recently opened a location in West Jordan, Utah, and plans to open locations in Nashville, Montana, and Washington state later this year. The company's developer-centric business model ensures that each property meets both guest expectations and owner profitability.

Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is a new hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't®, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation for developers, by developers®, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment.



