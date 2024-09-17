Ivalua Recognized As A Leader In Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q3 2024 Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a leader in

The Forrester WaveTM: Supplier Value Management Platforms, Q3 2024 . Supplier Value Management (SVM) platforms include the various applications used to automate and manage activities with suppliers, including Spend Analysis, Supplier Risk & Performance Management (SRPM), Sourcing, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Procure-to-Pay (P2P).

In today's challenging and uncertain business environment, strong supplier relationships are a key competitive advantage. Having a complete view of all activities across the Source-to-Pay process is essential to building effective and resilient supplier relationships. Furthermore, suppliers play a pivotal role in innovation, sustainability, risk management, quality, supply continuity, and many other critical organizational objectives.

The Forrester report evaluated the 9 technology providers deemed most significant by Forrester on a broad set of criteria looking at the strength of their current offerings and strategy. Ivalua was placed in the Leaders band. Only 3 providers were placed in the Leaders band in this year's report. Forrester noted that "Ivalua has strength across its entire suite, particularly in source-to-contract."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester in this strategically important category," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Our complete, unified Spend Management platform provides the transparency, automation and collaboration capabilities required to effectively assess, engage and monitor suppliers and compete in today's global economy."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at . Follow us at @Ivalua.

