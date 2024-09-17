Perth Home Brokers Launches Initiative To Help First Home Buyers Secure Homes Without Initial Deposit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent home brokerage Perth Home Brokers is excited to announce a new initiative to ease the burden for first home buyers. This program, launched on July 8, 2024, allows eligible first-time home buyers to secure their homes without paying out of pocket for the initial deposit.









"Around 73% of first home buyers identified saving for a deposit as their biggest challenge. It's really hard to save money while you're paying rent, and many end up renting three to four years longer than they wish," shares Perth Home Brokers Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nitesh Jha, highlighting the challenges aspiring homeowners face in Australia.

The government has introduced the First Home Owner Grant, which provides eligible first home buyers with a $10,000 grant and a stamp duty waiver for land priced under $300,000, resulting in savings of up to $18,500. However, the minimum deposit requirement for banks remains around $25,000 to $30,000, which many buyers struggle to fill.

Perth Home Brokers has secured an exclusive arrangement with a non-profit organization to bridge this gap.

"We know saving for a deposit is really tough, especially when you're paying rent. That's why we created this program to help first home buyers," shares Jha.

This partnership provides an additional $15,000 grant on top of the existing $10,000 state government grant, allowing potential home buyers to claim up to $25,000 in total grants. This substantial financial support can be used directly as a deposit, easing the pressure on First Home buyers.

"Our new initiative is designed to empower first home buyers by providing them with the financial assistance they need to enter the property market sooner," Jha explains, adding that combining government grants with additional support will make homeownership more accessible and achievable for many aspiring individuals.

The Perth Home Brokers team guides customers through every step, from sorting out finances to choosing the right property. This way, the whole process is stress-free for clients. "It's amazing to see the joy on people's faces when they get the keys to their very first home. That's what drives us to keep finding new ways to help."

