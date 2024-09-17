UK Pre-Primary Education Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts 2024-2029
9/17/2024 10:01:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Primary Education in the UK - market Size, industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Pre-Primary Education gives children up to five a taste of a school-like environment before they start primary school. The devolved governments provide nursery education in the UK but can be privately funded or for-profit schools. Fluctuations in the number of children under five, the number of women choosing to work and parents' income to spend on childcare considerably impact nursery enrolments. Pre-primary education revenue is projected to have grown at a compound annual rate of 1.6% to £4.6 billion over the five years through 2022-23.
Pre-primary education is offered to children up to the age of five to introduce them to a school-type environment before they start primary school. Nursery education or kindergartens, as it is commonly known, is provided by each of the constituent governments of the United Kingdom. The industry includes organised instruction delivered through nursery schools and nursery classes. Programmes offered by child day-care centres and childminders are excluded from the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
