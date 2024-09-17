Global Anosmia Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anosmia market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.24 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing incidence of anosmia cases, increasing number of anosmia cases, rising research grants and research activities for drug development for anosmia, increasing demand for healthcare, and research activities for drug development for anosmia.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anosmia Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anosmia market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in funding from private and government organizations, development of pharmaceutical manufacturing segments, rise in R&D activities for drugs, and rise in therapeutics for anosmia acts.

Growth Driver Of The Anosmia Market

The rising incidence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the anosmia market going forward. Neurological disorders encompass a broad range of conditions that affect the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves throughout the body. The rising incidence of neurological disorders is due to an aging population and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Neurological disorders can cause anosmia by damaging the olfactory pathways or regions in the brain responsible for processing smell, leading to a loss of the ability to detect or perceive odors.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Anosmia Market Growth?

Key players in the anosmia market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboraties, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lily and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cipla Inc., Alphapharm Pty. Ltd. , Alde Medi Impex Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Anosmia Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the anosmia market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as smell training kits, to provide effective and non-invasive treatment options for individuals suffering from loss of smell. Smell training kits are sets of materials designed to help individuals improve or regain their sense of smell, especially after experiencing conditions like anosmia (loss of smell) due to various causes such as viral infections or head trauma.

How Is The Global Anosmia Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Idiopathic Anosmia, Congenital Anosmia

2) By Treatment: Therapies, Medications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Anosmia Market

North America was the largest region in the anosmia market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market going forward. The regions covered in the anosmia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anosmia Market Definition

Anosmia is a medical term that refers to the complete or partial loss of the sense of smell. It can occur due to various factors affecting the olfactory system, including nasal congestion, nasal polyps, neurological disorders, head trauma, viral infections, and exposure to certain chemicals or medications. Anosmia can be temporary or permanent and may affect one or both nostrils. It often reduces the ability to detect or identify odors, impacting the individual's sense of taste and overall quality of life.

Anosmia Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anosmia market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anosmia Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anosmia market size, anosmia market drivers and trends, anosmia market major players, anosmia competitors' revenues, anosmia market positioning, and anosmia market growth across geographies. The anosmia market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

