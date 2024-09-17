Medtech For Solutions Group Purchasing Organization And One Mnet Health Announces New Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) One Mnet is an leader in patient billing and services.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedTech For Solutions Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) is excited to announce a new partnership with One Mnet Health, an industry leader in patient billing and financial services for the healthcare industry.

MedTech's GPO is continually expanding its of vendors and partners in an ever-growing range of categories to ensure its GPO members, which include 300+ fertility clinics, can conveniently access the products and solutions needed to enhance their medical practices and deliver significant savings and optimal patient care. This empowers GPO members to focus on their core mission of providing exceptional healthcare services.

"We are thrilled to partner with One Mnet Health, as we know they will bring tremendous value to our GPO members looking for effective, reliable and innovative solutions for their patient billing needs," says Dwight Ryan, CEO of MedTech Solutions under

the GPO.

Due to the frequent high costs associated with fertility treatments, clinics are seeking solutions to help patients find affordable payment options that make it possible for treatment to continue unhindered from financial obstacles and for the success of their operations.

One such clinic was MedTech's GPO member, Reproductive Specialists of the Carolinas (RSC). Because many patients were behind on their accounts, RSC needed a

solution that could help their patients find ways to pay their aging balances, assist with personalized patient billing outreach, and handle incoming calls and conversations related to patient balances.

MedTech's GPO network effectively connected RSC with One Mnet Health, a relationship that is

already producing incredible results! Within just four months, RSC

has already seen a 20% increase in revenue, a 63% reduction in patient balance phone calls, and a 60% reduction in patient AR.

"One Mnet Health is perfectly positioned to help IVF clinics and their patients," says James Ryan, CRO of One Mnet Health. "When it comes to handling patient billing in the fertility space, we provide a unique patient-centric approach that is unlike any other offering out there and can be customized to the needs of each clinic. The effectiveness of our financial service can be clearly seen in the success RSC is experiencing."

One

Mnet Health's team of live US-based agents are specially trained to work in collaboration with a clinic's revenue cycle management team to engage their patients regarding current and past-due balances in an empathetic and understanding way that reduces confusion. By clearly explaining why a patient has a balance and what it is specifically pertaining to, patients are more willing to make a payment or setup a payment plan. This helps patients stay up to date on their accounts so they can stay focused on their treatments and enables clinics and healthcare providers to have a patient billing partner that meets their specific operational needs.

To learn more about One Mnet Health and their patient financial service, please visit:

About MedTech for Solutions

MedTech For Solutions delivers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to specialty medical practices, primarily focusing on ART/IVF practices and laboratories. MedTech's GPO offers significant savings on medical, pharmacy, laboratory, capital equipment, and office needs. We offer Laboratory Solutions that collaborate with practices to design and construct new IVF laboratories and enhance the clinical outcomes of existing ones by introducing state-of-the-art embryology and andrology techniques and optimizing ART/IVF lab operations.

We also provide experienced, skilled, and dependable short-term or long-term temporary IVF embryologists staffing to meet your laboratory needs.

Additionally, we offer risk management services. For further details, visit .

About One Mnet Health

One Mnet Health equips healthcare providers with the solutions and services needed to deliver quality patient care and maximize financial outcomes. Leveraging our intelligent, data-driven services and insights will increase your revenue, improve operational efficiency, reduce staff burden, and provide patients with a personalized experience that fosters greater satisfaction and engagement. For more information, visit

