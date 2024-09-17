Telespecialists Earns ISO 9001:2015 Recertification From Bureau Veritas, Reinforcing Commitment To Quality Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Telemedicine pioneer's quality resources and services are recognized by recent recertification

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, the nation's leader in telemedicine solutions and the largest inpatient provider in the teleneurology field, is proud to announce its successful recertification for the ISO 9001:2015 certification through Bureau Veritas. This achievement reinforces TeleSpecialists' unwavering commitment to quality management and continuous improvement. By maintaining this prestigious certification for eight consecutive years, TeleSpecialists ensures that its hospital partners continue to benefit from premier quality management tools and ongoing process enhancements, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in healthcare innovation.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world's most widely used quality management system (QMS) and the international standard that defines the criteria for a QMS. It is designed to help organizations of all sizes and sectors improve their performance and consistently deliver products and services that meet regulatory requirements. TeleSpecialists' adherence to this standard ensures that the company continues to align with the highest quality management practices, delivering exceptional services to its partner hospitals.

The company first received the certification in 2016 and has recertified every year since then, with the Bureau Veritas finding zero nonconformances or findings during that span, highlighting TeleSpecialists' commitment to excellence. This year, the audit recognized multiple strengths, including:



Strong leadership and provision of resources



Competence and knowledge of staff and all employees interviewed



A dedicated focus on improving customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores (NPS)



Effective feedback mechanisms, including kudos from patients and satisfaction survey results

Continuous improvements in TeleCare system software and processes

"We are thrilled to have been recertified with the ISO 9001:2015 standard, especially with no findings from Bureau Veritas," said Gayle O'Brien, MSN, RN, CPHQ, VP of Quality and Performance Improvement at TeleSpecialists. "This achievement underscores our commitment to quality processes and continuous improvement, ensuring that we deliver the highest standards of service to our hospitals."

TeleSpecialists CEO Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, also shared his satisfaction with the recertification, saying, "This recertification is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and sets the foundation for future growth and innovation. We're committed to maintaining these high standards as we continue to expand our services and impact in the healthcare industry."

This recertification reaffirms TeleSpecialists' commitment to quality management and brings significant benefits to its partner hospitals. By adhering to the rigorous ISO 9001:2015 standards, TeleSpecialists ensures that its hospital partners receive consistently high-quality telemedicine services, bolstering their ability to deliver superior patient care. This dedication to excellence and continuous improvement translates into enhanced operational efficiency, better patient outcomes, and a strengthened reputation for hospitals collaborating with TeleSpecialists. The recertification is a clear indication that TeleSpecialists is a trusted partner in driving healthcare innovation and maintaining the highest standards of service.

