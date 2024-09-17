Content Creator Economy Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Influencer Marketing Leads Revenue Growth With A Projected $41 Billion By 2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: The Creator Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The creator Economy is an industry in which creators generate revenue from their digital content. What started as a few fringe individuals uploading content online has transformed into a lucrative industry. For some industries, such as apparel, online content has been relevant for some time. However, others are only now entering the world of content creation. The content a business produces, or commissions for online distribution, is key to developing its branding and protecting its reputation.
Within the creator economy, influencer marketing generates the most revenue. This includes all marketing efforts between creators and brands or agencies in which there is a marketing spend and content is distributed primarily via social media. For creators, brand deals are their biggest source of income. As the industry matures and more creators saturate the market, the resulting competition means brands can lower their influencer marketing spend. It has become a buyer's market in which brands have countless eager creators to choose from.
Consequently, the annual growth of the influencer marketing market will slow, falling from 14% in 2022 to 5% by 2030. Despite the slowdown, The analyst expects the overall value of the market to reach $41 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2023 and 2030. Businesses that engage in the creator economy will see tangible benefits.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the creator economy theme. It identifies key trends impacting the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: tech, macro, and regulatory. It highlights how businesses can engage with the creator economy to produce tangible benefits.
Gain invaluable insights into the disruptive creator economy theme. Understand the central role that the creator economy plays in the future of digital marketing. Identify leaders and challengers in the creator economy theme, focusing on social media platforms hosting content and tools users use to create said content. Recognize the important interactions between the creator economy and other major themes disrupting businesses, from the future of work to data privacy to AI.
Executive Summary Players Thematic Briefing Timeline Trends Industry Analysis Signals Value Chain Companies Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
