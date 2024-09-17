عربي


NAND Market Insights Report Q3/24: Double-Digit Percent Price Increases Continued In Q2/24 As Consumer, PC, And Mobile Demand Weakened While Enterprise And Datacenter Demand Remained Robust


9/17/2024 9:46:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Double digit percent price increases continued in Q2/24 as consumer, PC and mobile demand weakened while enterprise and datacenter demand remained robust.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2028. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.

Key Topics Covered:

NAND Flash Forecast

  • NAND Flash Revenue Trend
  • NAND Supplier Profitability
  • Capex
  • Wafer Capacity
  • Vendor Status
  • Technology Mix
  • Product Mix

Demand

  • Flash Cards
  • Smartphones
  • Tablets
  • Gaming Devices
  • eMMC/UFS
  • SSDs
  • Applications Forecast

Supply-Demand

  • Pricing
  • Summary
  • Excel File TOC
  • Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications

  • eMMC
  • Flash Cards
  • Gaming
  • Mobile Phone
  • Tablet

Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor

  • Samsung
  • Toshiba
  • Western Digital
  • SK Hynix
  • Micron
  • Intel
  • Powerchip
  • Macronix
  • Winbond
  • YMTC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

