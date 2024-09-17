NAND Market Insights Report Q3/24: Double-Digit Percent Price Increases Continued In Q2/24 As Consumer, PC, And Mobile Demand Weakened While Enterprise And Datacenter Demand Remained Robust
Date
9/17/2024 9:46:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q3/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Double digit percent price increases continued in Q2/24 as consumer, PC and mobile demand weakened while enterprise and datacenter demand remained robust.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2028. A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.
Key Topics Covered:
NAND Flash Forecast
NAND Flash Revenue Trend NAND Supplier Profitability Capex Wafer Capacity Vendor Status Technology Mix Product Mix
Demand
Flash Cards Smartphones Tablets Gaming Devices eMMC/UFS SSDs Applications Forecast
Supply-Demand
Pricing Summary Excel File TOC Revisions
Changes
Overview
NAND Supplier Operating Margin
Revenues
$ per GB
Capex
Supply-Demand
Applications
eMMC Flash Cards Gaming Mobile Phone Tablet
Wafer Capacity
Bits by Vendor
Samsung Toshiba Western Digital SK Hynix Micron Intel Powerchip Macronix Winbond YMTC
