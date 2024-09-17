Kinectify Welcomes Industry Leaders From Microsoft And NY Jets To Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinectify, a pioneering firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, announces the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Tim Clark, Global Business Operations and Strategy Lead for the Gaming Vertical at Microsoft, and Jill Kelley, gaming industry attorney and most recently, General Counsel for the New York Jets. These additions further bolster Kinectify's leadership team as the company continues its growth and innovation in AML risk management for the gaming industry.Tim Clark brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in the tech industry, with key roles at Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS). At Microsoft, Tim oversees business operations and strategy for the Gaming Industry Vertical, leveraging his expertise in scaling global operations, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. Prior to Microsoft, Tim held a senior position at AWS, where he was instrumental in driving the growth of cloud computing and enterprise services. His background in managing high-performing teams and implementing transformative strategies will be invaluable as Kinectify continues to innovate in the compliance and risk management sectors.“Kinectify is at the forefront of AML technology, and I am excited to bring my experience in technology and driving strategic innovation and partnerships to help the company further accelerate its growth,” said Clark.“The gaming industry is realizing incredible growth, and Kinectify's modern approach to AML risk management is exactly what the market needs.”Jill Kelley joins Kinectify with a wealth of legal expertise from her roles as General Counsel at PointsBet, Senior Legal Counsel at Foxwoods Resort Casino, and most recently, General Counsel and VP of Legal Affairs with the New York Jets. Jill has deep industry knowledge in gaming, sports, and entertainment law, with a proven track record of managing complex regulatory environments and leading corporate strategy. Her experience at the intersection of gaming, sports, and entertainment, combined with her experience in legal compliance and regulatory frameworks, will strengthen Kinectify's position as a leader in AML and risk management.“I am thrilled to join Kinectify's board and contribute to the company's mission of providing cutting-edge compliance solutions to the gaming industry,” said Kelley.“Kinectify's innovative approach to AML compliance is critical in today's regulatory landscape; I am excited to help the company navigate the rapidly-evolving challenges of the gaming and entertainment sectors.”“We are honored to welcome Tim and Jill to our board,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify.“Their combined expertise in technology, gaming, and legal compliance will be instrumental as we continue to expand our services and enhance our industry-leading risk management platform. Kinectify is poised for significant growth, and their leadership will help us drive even greater innovation and success.”To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit .

