Reconext Wins Cisco 2024 Excellence In Logistics Award
Date
9/17/2024 9:31:21 AM
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Reconext announced it has received
Cisco's 2024 Excellence in Logistics award. Cisco presented this esteemed honor
at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several
hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in
manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.
The recognition honors Reconext for executing innovation practices within
the logistics space, and creating customer value through its agility and alignment to
Cisco priorities.
On behalf of Reconext, Michael Smith, Executive Vice-President of Sales & Marketing and Hugo Wentzel, Global Account Director accept the award for Excellence in Logistics at Cisco's Supplier Appreciation Event.
"Cisco connects and protects its customers in the era of AI by building modern and
resilient infrastructure, providing cybersecurity solutions that protect against the
threats of today and tomorrow, and helping them harness the power of AI and
data," said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. "Cisco
suppliers and partners are crucial in providing the innovative technology that our
customers rely on."
At SAE, Cisco honored the achievements and contributions of its supply
chain partners, recognizing those that performed exceptionally well in FY24. This
event marked the 33rd consecutive year of such celebrations and served as a
platform to share Cisco's strategic priorities with its trusted global network of
suppliers.
