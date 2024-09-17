Reconext Wins Cisco 2024 Excellence In Logistics Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Reconext announced it has received

Cisco's 2024 Excellence in Logistics award. Cisco presented this esteemed honor

at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several

hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in

manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.

The recognition honors Reconext for executing innovation practices within

the logistics space, and creating customer value through its agility and alignment to

Cisco priorities.

On behalf of Reconext, Michael Smith, Executive Vice-President of Sales & Marketing and Hugo Wentzel, Global Account Director accept the award for Excellence in Logistics at Cisco's Supplier Appreciation Event.

"Cisco connects and protects its customers in the era of AI by building modern and

resilient infrastructure, providing cybersecurity solutions that protect against the

threats of today and tomorrow, and helping them harness the power of AI and

data," said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. "Cisco

suppliers and partners are crucial in providing the innovative technology that our

customers rely on."

At SAE, Cisco honored the achievements and contributions of its supply

chain partners, recognizing those that performed exceptionally well in FY24. This

event marked the 33rd consecutive year of such celebrations and served as a

platform to share Cisco's strategic priorities with its trusted global network of

suppliers.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or

its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Reconext

