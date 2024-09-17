JM&A Group Announces The Promotion Of Kevin Hull To President Of National Truck Protection Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wade Bontrager moves into advisory role and will remain on board of directors

Deerfield Beach, Fla, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM&A Group, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) and training in the automotive industry, announces the of Kevin Hull to president of National Truck Protection Company® (NTP). Wade Bontrager, whose career spans nearly 30 years in the insurance industry, will continue to support NTP as a key advisor while remaining on the board of directors.

“We look forward to seeing all Kevin and the team will accomplish together at NTP,” said Scott Gunnell, president of JM&A Group.“JM&A Group has been in the automotive industry for 46 years, so we are excited to leverage our experiences and help accelerate the growth of the trucking protection space. There is a true synergy between these businesses, and we see lots of opportunities to better support our dealer partners by leveraging our investments in both companies.”

Acquired by JM&A Group in 2022, NTP serves as a leading vehicle service contract provider in the medium-and heavy-duty commercial trucking industry. It is the leading aftermarket vehicle service contract provider in the light-, medium-, and heavy-duty commercial trucking industry, providing repair cost coverage on major equipment. Their two leading brands, NTP and Premium 2000, are available to single truck and small fleet owner operators across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealerships, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumers. With this change, the business highlights its commitment to nurturing strong, lasting relationships with its partners and customers, recognizing that their success is an integral part of its own.

“Kevin is the perfect person to take the helm and steer our boat, an analogy I've often used with our team,” said Bontrager.“He is sharp, energetic, inquisitive and excited about driving key initiatives we are currently developing while thinking about the next level of growth for NTP's future. He's going to fit into our business and this industry very well.”

In his role, Hull will be responsible for the direction and execution of NTP's strategy and daily operations. Prior to his promotion, Hull joined JM&A Group in 2019 as the manager of Dealer Talent Services before he swiftly advanced to director of Sales and Training before assuming his most recent role as director of Strategic Planning. There he guided the senior leadership team and supported the ongoing execution of the company's long-term strategic plan.

“As I step into this new role, having Wade in my corner as a trusted advisor is invaluable,” said Hull.“We both recognize the tremendous amount of opportunity to best utilize the connection between NTP and JM&A Group to provide a better experience for our partners. The opportunities ahead are tremendous and with the tools and resources at our disposal, we can elevate NTP even further as a recognized leader in the market.”

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group , a leader in the F&I industry for more than 40 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency , and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, pre-paid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. National Truck Protection Co. Inc. , a division of JM&A Group, is the leading vehicle service contract provider in the commercial truck industry and serves customers across a variety of channels throughout the U.S. and Canada including OEM, independent dealer groups, aftermarket truck resellers, agencies and direct-to-consumer. For more information about JM&A Group's products and services, call 1-800-553-7146 or visit .JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. , a privately held company with more than $20 billion in revenue and more than 5,000 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Interact with JM Family on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About National Truck Protection

National Truck Protection® is home to North America's two largest and oldest commercial truck aftermarket equipment protection brands: National Truck Protection (NTP®) and Premium 2000TM. Both brands offer a variety of vehicle service programs that cover major equipment repairs on Class 2 - 8 vehicles like engine, turbos, aftertreatment, water pump, transmission, HVAC, electronics, and more. NTP and Premium 2000 protection plans for new and used trucks are sold through thousands of major OEM, independent, and rental truck dealership locations in the US and Canada. Plans are also available for fleets, finance companies, insurance agencies, and available to current truck owners through NTP Direct Sales. NTP has a network of over 6,100 repair center partners, including over 500 Preferred Repair Partner (PRP) facilities. For more information contact Tim Ronan at ... , or visit our brand websites: ntpwarranty.com and . National Truck Protection is a division of JM&A Group, a leading provider of F&I services for automotive dealerships.

Attachment

Kevin Hull and Wade Bontrager

CONTACT: Allison Collett JM&A Group 954-254-8025 ... Tim Ronan National Truck Protection 336-813-3062 ...