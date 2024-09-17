Telecommunication Services Global Industry Guide 2024: A $1.41 Trillion Market In 2023 - Size, Value, Volume, And Forecasts 2019-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunication Services Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecommunication services recorded revenues of $1.41 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The telecommunication services market is defined as the total volume and value of both the fixed line and the wireless telecommunications market. The market volume here is defined as the number of fixed-line and wireless subscriptions.

The fixed-line telecommunications market is valued as the revenues obtained by operators for voice telephony and internet fixed lines (wirelines), rather than wireless systems. Only revenues from end-users are included, with revenues from other operators, as in wholesale transactions, excluded. This market consists of voice telephony segments circuit-switched and VoIP (packet-switched voice subscriptions); and narrowband (transmission speed < 128 Kbps) and broadband (transmission speed > 128 Kbps) internet segments. The volume figures are defined as fixed-line subscriptions to each of these services.

The wireless telecommunications services market includes cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service. The market values are in terms of revenues, based on payments to operators of all these services for subscriptions and usage. The market volumes are in terms of the total number of subscribers for voice, messaging, and data services.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2018 and 2023, reaching a total of 9.94 billion subscriptions in 2023. The growth in the market is attributed to the increase in mobile penetration. According to the World Bank, mobile penetration in the US stood at 111.5 per 100 people in 2023, an increase of 1.2% from the previous year.

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the global telecommunication services market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global telecommunication services market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global telecommunication services market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global telecommunication services market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Telecommunication Services

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Companies Featured



Altice Europe NV (Inactive)

America Movil, SA DE C.V.

AT&T Inc

Atea ASA

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V.

BCE Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Bouygues Telecom SA

BT Group plc

China Mobile Communications Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China United Network Communications Ltd

Comcast Business Communications LLC

Deutsche Telekom AG

DNA Oyj

Elisa Oyj

EVRY ASA (Inactive)

Hi3G Denmark Aps

Iliad SA

KDDI Corporation

Koninklijke KPN N.V.

KT Corporation

LG Uplus Corp

M1 Ltd

Masmovil Ibercom SA

Mobile Telesystems PJSC

MTN Group Limited

NTT DOCOMO Inc

Orange SA

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International

Public Joint-Stock Co MegaFon

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

Rogers Communications, Inc.

Rostelecom

SFR SA

Sinch AB

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

Singtel Optus Pty Ltd

Sistema JSFC

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Corp

StarHub Ltd

Swisscom, Ltd.

TDC Holding A/S

Tele2 AB

Telefonica Brasil SA

Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG

Telefonica, S.A.

Telenor ASA

Telia Co AB

Telia Finland Oyj

Telkom SA SOC Limited

Telstra Group Limited

TELUS Corporation

TIM SpA

T-Mobile US, Inc.

TPG Telecom Ltd

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

United Internet AG

Verizon Communications Inc.

VimpelCom

VMED O2 UK Ltd

Vodacom Group Limited

Vodafone GmbH

Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone Idea Ltd

Vodafone Italia Spa

Vodafone Spain SAU

Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S.

VodafoneZiggo Group BV Wind Tre Spa

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900