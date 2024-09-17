UEFA European Championships 2024 Post Event Business Analysis Report: Insights On Sponsorships, Broadcasters, Attendance And Ticketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - European Championships 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2024 UEFA European Championships, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

The largest medial value deal for the 2024 European Championship was Deutsche Telecom. In terms of value, this deal is closely followed by BBC and ITV's deal to broadcast the in the United Kingdom. Fox Sports, the pay-TV broadcasters, acquired the rights in the US to UEF's national team competitions, this covers the 2022-23 to 2027-28 period. Euro 2024 final was watched by a peak audience of 24.2 million across ITV and BBC in the United Kingdom, with an average 22.3 million watching the match.

The estimated sponsorship revenue for the tournament was $535.25 million. The largest sponsorship deal in terms of annual value for the2024 European Championships was UEFA's long-term partnership with adidas. Coca-Cola's deal with the UEFA European Championship ranks joint second, alongside Sportradar in terms of largest annual deal value. The two brands who have the longest partnership in terms of current deal lengths are Alipay and Atos who are both in eight-year agreements with UEFA.

The 2024 European Championship had a total attendance of around 2.68 million. This represents a new record for the competition; the previous record had been set at Euro 2016, which had a total attendance of over 2.4 million. The round-of-16 matches had a high attendance; the highest percentages of filling the venues were seen in Dortmund, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf. Approximately 65,600 fans attended the 2024 Euros final between England and Spain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



UEFA Euro 2024 Competing Nations

UEFA Euro 2024 Top 25 Media Rights Values UEFA Euro 2024 Viewership

3. Sponsorship Landscape



UEFA Euro 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio UEFA Euro 2024 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

UEFA Euro 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing



UEFA Euro 2024 Ticketing Breakdown UEFA Euro 2024 Attendance Breakdown

6. Appendix

Companies Featured



adidas

Coca-Cola

Sportradar

BYD Auto

Hisense

AliPay

Betano

Qatar Airways

AntChain

Deutsche Telekom

Topps

AliExpress

Atos

EA Sports

Engelbert Strauss

Lidl

Unilever

Visit Qatar

Vivo

Bitburger

Deutsche Bahn

Ergo

Weisenhof Fanatics

