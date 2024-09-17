Phagelux Agrihealth Launches New Subsidiary - Phagelux Animal Health - Based In Ames, Iowa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovating in Animal Health

Phagelux AgriHealth is launching its Animal business in North and South America.

- Mark Engel, CEO

AMES, IA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phagelux AgriHealth , a growth-stage biotechnology company specializing in biological solutions to reduce and improve yields across the industry, today announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Phagelux Animal Health. The new entity, headquartered in Ames, Iowa, will focus on developing innovative products for the animal health industry based on bacteriophage technology.

Bacteriophages, or "phages," are natural viruses that target and eliminate specific pathogenic bacteria to reduce disease in animals, enhance productivity in protein production, and improve food safety. With a growing demand for antibiotic alternatives, Phagelux Animal Health will harness these capabilities to offer cutting-edge solutions that promote healthier livestock while minimizing the use of antibiotics and other heavy chemicals. Phages are completely safe and non-toxic, enhancing sustainability and reducing the risk of anti-microbial resistance.

"We are excited to launch Phagelux Animal Health and contribute to the animal health industry with our expertise in bacteriophage technology," said Mark Engel, CEO of Phagelux AgriHealth. "Our new base in Ames, Iowa, will allow us to leverage the local scientific community's strengths and drive the development of new, effective solutions that meet the needs of the global livestock market."

“We chose Ames because it is home to Iowa State University's innovation center and state-of-the-art facilities. ISU will provide valuable resources and collaboration opportunities to accelerate Phagelux Animal Health's path to market as well as support our translational research and development efforts,” added Matthew Tebeau, COO of Phagelux AgriHealth.

In addition to this new entity, Phagelux AgriHealth has also recently opened an office in Montevideo, Uruguay, to support its expansion into Latin America. This new location underscores Phagelux AgriHealth's commitment to global growth and the dissemination of its biological solutions to improve agricultural productivity worldwide.

Phagelux AgriHealth continues to operate in its main manufacturing and R&D hubs in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nanjing, China, which also serve as centers of excellence to support its global supply chain and product development capabilities.

For more information about Phagelux Animal Health as well as Phagelux AgriHealth's range of solutions, please visit .

About Phagelux AgriHealth:

Phagelux Agrihealth is a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative biological solutions that reduce disease and improve yields across the agriculture industry, including crop science, food safety, and animal health. With proprietary bacteriophage technology and a global footprint, Phagelux AgriHealth offers sustainable alternatives to heavy chemicals and antibiotics, supporting healthier and more productive agricultural practices.

Matthew Tebeau

Phagelux Agrihealth Inc.

+1 314-403-6936

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.