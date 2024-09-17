Allegrograph Named A 2024 Trend Setting Product By Kmworld

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AllegroGraph - Trend Setting Product - 2024

AllegroGraph - Franz Inc.

Franz's Neuro-Symbolic AI with ChatStream, Unlocks Contextual Enterprise Knowledge through Text Queries with Long-term Memory

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franz Inc. , an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database for Neuro-Symbolic AI Solutions, today announced AllegroGraph has been named a 2024 Trend Setting Product by KMWorld.Earlier this year, Franz announced AllegroGraph v8, the first Neuro-Symbolic AI Platform to integrate Knowledge Graphs, Symbolic AI, Machine Learning, and Vector Storage, while guiding Generative AI via Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to supply LLMs with source-of-truth data and prevent hallucinations.“The shock waves emanating from the introduction of generative AI have now largely subsided. Companies are working to find real world uses for this pioneering technology that will bring true value to customers in the KM space.” said Marydee Ojala, Editor in Chief, KMWorld.“Our 2024 look at trending products in knowledge management reveals that, along with exciting developments in GenAI, companies are utilizing related technologies, such as cloud computing, knowledge graphs, low- and no-code development, and platform innovation, in their approach to solving key KM problems. The products and services on this list reflect the vision and execution that will continue to drive the market to new heights.”"We are honored to receive this industry recognition. It is a testament to the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating the next generation of AI driven applications. " said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.“Neuro-Symbolic AI represents the next evolution of artificial intelligence, where the integration of symbolic reasoning with machine learning delivers unparalleled accuracy, interpretability, and versatility. This approach advances AI technology and ensures that complex decision-making processes are transparent and reliable, setting new benchmarks for the industry.”“Neuro-Symbolic AI is important because it addresses limitations in current AI systems, such as incorrect outputs, lack of generalization to a variety of tasks and an inability to explain the steps that led to an output. This leads to more powerful, versatile and interpretable AI solutions and allows AI systems to tackle more complex tasks with humanlike reasoning.” Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2024.Franz's Neuro-Symbolic AI platform AllegroGraph offers the following suite of groundbreaking capabilities.ChatStream – Stateful Bot Technology - ChatStream harnesses the power of natural language processing to query Knowledge Graph data (Graph RAG) within AllegroGraph. This innovative feature transforms data analysis by allowing users to explore data through simple questions without writing graph queries. ChatStream leverages AllegroGraph's Neuro-symbolic AI capabilities to unlock valuable insights from data, setting a new standard in the ease of accessing and interpreting information.Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) for LLMs - AllegroGraph guides Generative AI content through RAG, feeding LLMs with the 'source of truth.' This innovative approach helps avoid 'hallucinations' by grounding the output in fact-based knowledge. As a result, organizations can confidently apply these insights to critical decision-making processes, secure in the knowledge that the information is both reliable and trustworthy.Enterprise Document Deep-insight - VectorStore capabilities within AllegroGraph offer a seamless bridge between enterprise documents and Knowledge Graphs. This unique feature empowers users to access a wealth of knowledge hidden within documents, allowing users to query content that was previously considered 'dark data.' Users gain a comprehensive view of enterprise data, contributing to the business's deeper insights from its proprietary data.AI Symbolic Rule Generation - AllegroGraph offers built-in rule-based system capabilities tailored for symbolic reasoning. This unique feature distills complex data into actionable, interpretable rules. AI symbolic rule generation enables predictions or classifications based on data and provides transparent explanations for their decisions by expressing them in symbolic rules, enhancing trust and interpretability in AI systems.Unparalleled Graph-Vector Security – The Triple Attributes mechanism in AllegroGraph puts security 'in' the data elements itself. Users can annotate individual triples or text fragments and thus provide the most granular access method of any Graph-Vector platform.Knowledge Graph-as-a-Service – A new hosted, free version grants users access to the power of AllegroGraph with LLMagic via a convenient web login -Conference PresentationsDr. Aasman will be presenting“Next-Generation Cybersecurity: Integrating Knowledge Graphs and Neuro-symbolic AI with STIX and TAXII” at the SEMANTiCS Conference in Amsterdam on September 19, 2024 -A recent paper by Richard Wallace, Ravi Bajracharya, Jans Aasman and Craig Norvell will be featured at NLP4KGC: 3rd International Workshop on Natural Language Processing for Knowledge Graph Creation. The paper titled:“Pruning Cycles in UMLS Metathesaurus: A Neuro Symbolic AI Approach” will be presented at the workshop on September 17, 2024 in Amsterdam - /pruning-cycles-in-umls-metathesaurus-a-neuro-symbolic-ai-approach/About Franz, Inc.Franz Inc. stands at the forefront of AI innovation, offering Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions that transform complex data into actionable and comprehensible insights. The company's flagship platform, AllegroGraph, merges the analytical strength of deep learning with the precision of logical reasoning, establishing itself as a critical resource for Enterprises aiming to capitalize on the latest advancements in AI technology. Catering to an array of needs from intricate data integration and cutting-edge analytics to the creation of dynamic Knowledge Graphs, Franz Inc. delivers potent, scalable, and accessible solutions designed to navigate the complexities of today's data-driven environments.

Neuro-Symbolic AI with AllegroGraph

