Asian Champions Trophy: Jugraj's Late Goal Helps India Defeat China 1-0, Retain Title (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Moqi (Hulunbuir), Sep 17 (IANS) Defender Jugraj Singh's decisive strike in the 51st minute helped the Indian Men's Hockey Team successfully defend their Asian Champions Trophy title, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts China in the final at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base, China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir, on Tuesday.

The win made India the most successful team in the tournament's history with a record-extending five titles. India also became the only team to win the title five times, having retained the trophy for the second consecutive edition after their triumph in 2023. India had previously achieved back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2018.

To reward the team's efforts, Hockey India announced a cash prize of INR 3 lakh for each player and INR 1.5 lakh for each support staff member.

The final saw both teams jostling to find their rhythm early on, with India's Vivek Sagar Prasad creating the first major chance as he slipped into the circle and set up Sukhjeet, whose audacious shot between his legs forced a swift save from Chinese goalkeeper Wang Weihao. India applied steady pressure in the first quarter, probing for openings, while China adopted a half-court press to counterattack when India's defence was exposed.

India's forward line, including Rajkumar, Sukhjeet, Nilakanta, and Raheel, consistently tested the Chinese defence, while captain Harmanpreet Singh narrowly missed with a penalty corner flick. China responded with a penalty corner of their own, but Krishan Pathak was sharp to deny Jiesheng Gao's attempt.

The second quarter saw India slowing the game's tempo, searching for gaps in China's tight defence. Sukhjeet earned another penalty corner late in the half, but Harmanpreet's shot deflected off the post. China's Benhai Chen then launched a counterattack, only for Jugraj Singh to make a crucial sliding tackle, keeping the score 0-0 at half-time.

The third quarter brought increased intensity from India, but China's defence remained steadfast. Harmanpreet's passes found Abhishek on multiple occasions, but they struggled to convert. China earned two penalty corners midway through the quarter, but Pathak's reflexes kept the score level. China ended the quarter by putting pressure on the Indian defence, but India held firm.

China's Changliang Lin made a couple of dangerous runs early in the fourth quarter, but India soon took control. India's persistence paid off when, with time running out, Harmanpreet found Jugraj in the circle, and he expertly slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner to give India the crucial lead.

Riding on the support of the capacity partisan crowd, China responded by pushing forward in search of an equaliser, leading to an end-to-end finale. However, India remained composed, controlling possession and running down the clock to secure the 1-0 win and their fifth Hero Asian Champions Trophy title.

Award Winners:

Player of the Tournament - Harmanpreet Singh - India

Top Goal Scorer of the Tournament - Yang Jihun (9 Goals) - Korea

Promising Goalkeeper of the Tournament - Kim Jaehan - Korea

Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament - Wang Caiyu - China

Rising Star of the Tournament - Hanan Shahid - Pakistan