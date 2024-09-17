Fastercapital Welcomes Efan Mali Société To Its Program, Supporting Agricultural Efarming Innovation In Mali

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Efan Mali Société is a pioneering agricultural and eFarming founded by Mamadou Baba. Efan Mali Société aims to tackle food insecurity, malnutrition, and unemployment by revolutionizing traditional cultivation methods and adapting to climate change challenges. The company is based in Mali and is raising $10M.

The company has joined FasterCapital's LaunchUp program in order to raise the funds needed.

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, expressed his excitement about Efan Mali Société joining the LaunchUp program, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Efan Mali Société to FasterCapital's Program. The company's commitment to overproduction through innovative mechanical means and its forward-thinking investment in the hotel industry set it apart from traditional agricultural ventures."

Through its program, FasterCapital will provide Efan Mali Société with the necessary resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities to drive its innovative solutions forward and create a sustainable impact on food security and economic development in Mali.

Founder Mamadou Baba expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with FasterCapital, stating, "I am thrilled to partner with FasterCapital to accelerate the growth of Efan Mali Société. With their expertise in reviewing and raising capital, we are confident that we can scale our operations and bring positive change to the agricultural sector in Mali."

User :- Lana Albitar

Email :...

Phone :-+971 5558 55663