Premier US Bottling Manufacturer & Distributor Selects Accelecom To Provide Network Solutions Across Georgia
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announces that it has been selected by one of the largest US Bottling Manufacturers and Distributors to serve as their Network provider for their facilities throughout Georgia. This partnership underscores Accelecom's commitment to deliver secure, scalable, high speed network solutions across rural Georgia.
The firm chose to leverage Accelecom's state-of-the-art network infrastructure to enable them to enhance data management, improve operational efficiency, and ensure robust connectivity for its growing business needs.
"Our tailored network solutions are designed to empower businesses, to include manufacturers and distributors, with the agility and reliability required in today's fast-paced market," said Rick Brunatti, VP of Georgia Sales.
The partnership with Accelecom aligns with the Manufacturing vertical's need to continuously innovate and optimize facilities for more efficient and cost-effective operational outcomes.
