Klika Tech Recognized As Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Solutions Provider By CIO Review

Klika Tech, a global leader in solutions and consulting, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Providers for 2024 by CIO Review. As a leading magazine, CIO Review spotlights the most significant achievements driving innovation and progress in the tech landscape.

Renowned globally, Klika Tech stands as a premier provider of technology solutions, acclaimed for its expertise and recognized as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. With a formidable arsenal of tools and a wealth of expertise at its disposal, the company specializes in crafting solutions spanning cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems.

The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Review's editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

"We're pleased to include Klika Tech in our Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Solution Providers for 2024," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIO Review. "Klika Tech's track record includes a broad range of successful digital transformation projects, from advanced smart home, building, and city platforms to cutting-edge AI-driven solutions."

This prestigious recognition celebrates companies leading the charge in digital transformation. Honorees have demonstrated their expertise in advancing innovative digital solutions, leveraging real-time computing, accessible data, AI, machine learning, and analytics to drive impactful transformations across industries.

"With a strong focus on digital transformation, Klika Tech develops solutions that drive innovation and efficiency," stated Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. "Our work isn't just about adopting new technologies; it's about reshaping industries, and making them more connected, intelligent, and resilient for the future."

"Being recognized by CIO Review as a Top 10 Most Promising Digital Transformation Solutions Provider is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence." said Val Kamenski, Co-CEO and COO of Klika Tech "At Klika Tech, we are dedicated to developing solutions that not only leverage the latest technologies but also create tangible value for our clients, driving meaningful change across industries."

The CIO Review recognition program is dedicated to celebrating the innovators, visionaries, and leaders driving digital transformation across industries. It's not just about recognizing excellence but about fostering a community that continually redefines what's possible with technology, pushing the limits of innovation and reshaping the future of business.

Klika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations. For more information, visit



or email us at

[email protected] .



Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Rouse

Head of Marketing and Communications

561-635-8292

[email protected]



