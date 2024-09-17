(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transforming and insurance workflows with the latest Android devices and expert support

Stratix Corporation,

a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., and America are transforming the future of services by harnessing the power of mobile to create more efficient, agile, and customer-focused teams. Stratix has released a new interactive experience that demonstrates how Samsung mobile devices powered by Android reduce costs and enable financial professionals-from bank branches to insurance -to operate more effectively.

Samsung mobile devices bring the innovation financial services companies need to maximize productivity, while staying compliant and secure. But many companies lack the ability to design, deploy, and support mobile solutions properly. You don't have to go it alone.

Stratix and Samsung Drive Financial Services Innovation with Mobile-First Solutions

In banking, Samsung mobile devices enable employees to perform multiple activities as needed. Consolidating workflows cuts costs, adds efficiency, and makes banking companies nimbler.

Insurance claims adjusters can use rugged Samsung mobile devices for everything from documenting claims to taking care of paperwork wherever they are.

Many financial services organizations lack the expertise and scale to deploy and support mobile solutions cost-effectively and ubiquitously across their many locations. Stratix's end-to-end services make it easy.

"Today's financial service worker needs the flexibility that only a mobile device can provide," explained Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "With our decades of experience and industry-leading support, we help companies quickly execute the mobile digital transformation that gets them to their goals."

Stratix services and Samsung's state-of-the-art devices powered by Android empower financial service organizations to improve workflows, increase automation, and create better experiences for users and customers.



As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure clients have the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit



