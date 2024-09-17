عربي


Russians Launch Another Massive Missile Strike On Sumy Region

9/17/2024 9:18:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians launched another massive missile strike on Sumy region, the aftermath is being estimated.

This was posted on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“This afternoon, September 17, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on Sumy region. Four explosions were heard,” Chief of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh said this on the national television.

Read also: Water supply facilities in Sumy de- energized amid Russian airstrikes

As Ukrinform reported earlier, tonight the Russians, using Shahed type UAVs, launched a massive attack on the energy facilities in Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts. Emergency relief operation is ongoing in the region.

UkrinForm

