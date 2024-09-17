Russians Launch Another Massive Missile Strike On Sumy Region
Date
9/17/2024 9:18:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians launched another massive missile strike on Sumy region, the aftermath is being estimated.
This was posted on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
“This afternoon, September 17, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on Sumy region. Four explosions were heard,” Chief of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh said this on the national television.
Read also: Water supply facilities
in Sumy
de- energized amid Russian airstrikes
As Ukrinform reported earlier, tonight the Russians, using Shahed type UAVs, launched a massive attack on the energy facilities in Konotop, Okhtyrka and Sumy districts. Emergency relief operation is ongoing in the region.
MENAFN17092024000193011044ID1108683084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.