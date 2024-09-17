Türkiye Proposes To Create New Security Architecture To End Russia-Ukraine War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russia-Ukraine war should be resolved by creating a new security architecture grounded in international law.

With view of this, Türkiye will maintain its public and covert intelligence efforts to bring an end to both Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Gaza Strip, said Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalm, reports Ukrinform with reference to the Hürriyet publication.

"The international system, which is rapidly changing and becoming increasingly fragile, faces two important global crises in the context of the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip... The resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war must involve the creation of a new security architecture grounded in international law," the publication cites Kalm's words.

Regarding the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Kalm emphasized the urgent necessity of establishing a ceasefire to halt the hostilities. He also stated that achieving lasting peace can only be realized through the termination of Israeli occupation and the implementation of a two-state solution.

"Türkiye will persist in its multifaceted intelligence diplomacy, both public and covert, to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza," Kalm said.

It is noted that the Turkish Intelligence Chief took part in the security conference held in Azerbaijan on September 14-15. The theme of this year's conference, which was attended by intelligence and security chiefs from around 50 countries, was "Modern challenges to the security of global transport routes."

As reported by Ukrinform, in his video speech at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, President of Türkiye Tayyip Erdogan stated that his country has always supported the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, and the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law.