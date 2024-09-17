Makers Of The Jennie-O® Brand Share New State-By-State Consumer Insights On All Things Thanksgiving

WILLMAR, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The makers of the Jennie-O®

turkey brand - a trusted brand for turkey products around the world - today announced

its 2024 Thanksgiving survey results, where each state was polled on their preparation methods, turkey preferences, preferred sides and much more. The survey, conducted by Talker Research for the Jennie-O® brand, polled 5,000 consumers across the U.S.

From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey, to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, specialists from the JENNIE-O® brand are available around the clock in the days and weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday and 70% of Americans polled said they have celebrated their traditions for more than 20 years. The three most cherished traditions are sharing meals together (65%), spending time with extended family or old friends (52%) and cooking together (27%).

Now, onto the survey results!

Preparation



Most people take up to two weeks to plan and cook their Thanksgiving meal. Actual food preparation for this monumental eating occasion adds another three days, and five hours of actual cooking on the day of.

The longest prep time awards go to the following states:



Delaware:

Average of 17 days guest-list planning and another 19 days of menu building



Virginia:

Spends almost 16 days picking guests (15.7) and nearly 17 days (16.6) on the menu North Carolina:

Averages a little more than 17 days (17.4) on its menu alone

The Star of the Thanksgiving Table: Turkey (and a Surprise Guest)



66% of respondents prefer their turkey baked.

To brine or not to brine? 63% said NO to brining.

Oklahomans would rather their turkey be smoked more than any other state.

While most Americans prepare their turkey the same every year, keeping with their traditions, more than 30% of Americans change it up every holiday season. In addition to a turkey, nearly 40% of Americans also like to have ham on the table with preferences being baked (68%), smoked (18%) and slow cooked (18%).

The Thanksgiving Table: Let's Talk About Sides



61% of Americans believe that turkey is the star of the meal, while a little more than two in five respondents in Idaho (43%) and Kansas (41%) believe that the side dishes are the unsung heroes.

The most popular sides: stuffing (77%), rolls/biscuits (66%), classic mashed potatoes (60%) and cranberry sauce (55%). Americans from the southeast also enjoy mac and cheese - Georgia at 62%, Mississippi at 58% and South Carolina at 55%.

Thanksgiving and Beyond



Almost every American surveyed (96%) enjoys Thanksgiving leftovers:



44% use turkey in a sandwich



41% incorporate turkey into other meals

32% go on to recreate the actual Thanksgiving meal More than one in five (22%) would rather keep their leftovers for themselves than send some home with their guests

"Thanksgiving continues to be one of America's most cherished holidays, bringing families and friends together to share meaningful moments and meals," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager for the Jennie-O® brand. "We're committed to helping ensure your holiday meal is a success with our quality turkeys and our wide range of services and resources. From expert advice on turkey preparation to tools for every step of the process, we're here to support you with any turkey-related challenge."

Starting Nov. 1, Jennie-O consumer engagement experts will be on hand to help alleviate stress around holiday meal planning at the company's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, live chat on the

Jennie-O® website , and even by texting "Turkey" to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey, to recipes for side-dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real time support through Nov. 28, via the method that is most convenient for them. In the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around the clock.

Consumers can also find helpful how-tos on their website including a calculator that tells hosts how much turkey to buy, full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers. Jennie-O offers easy solutions for any holiday meal and are here to help make this year's Thanksgiving the best yet.

About Jennie-O

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. The company provides a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter, Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo .