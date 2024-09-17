BCI Solutions, Inc. Honored At The Rosie Awards 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosetta is thrilled to announce that

BCI Solutions, Inc. has been honored with the prestigious Rosie Award at RosettaFest 2024. Held from September 11-13 at the distinguished JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., this accolade celebrates BCI for their outstanding contributions and innovative leadership in the healthcare sector.

Health Rosetta Awards Prestigious Rosie Award to BCI Solutions, Inc. for Outstanding Healthcare Leadership

Ryan Colvin, Principal of Employee Benefits at Gibson Insurance, joins JB Brown (CEO) and Lisa Brown (Benefits Administrator) of BCI Solutions, Inc. as they proudly stand with the Rosie Award banner, celebrating their achievement.

BCI was picked from 196 finalists and over 2000 initial candidates who were nominated by benefits advisors, solution providers, and clinical professionals in a competitive process. They will be recognized for meeting the following award criteria: a high Plan GraderTM score, effective use of their "Health Rosetta Dividend," a collaborative spirit, and an abundance mindset.

Honoring Excellence in Healthcare

The Plan GraderTM is an independent assessment tool that evaluates health plan strategies, assisting organizations in lowering costs and enhancing benefits over a 2-3 year period through actionable insights. Each Rosie Award Winner has eliminated a portion of the over $1 trillion in industry waste and reinvested those resources back into their organization or community, which is known as the Health Rosetta Dividend. Additionally, Rosie Award Winners contribute to the movement by sharing their success stories and collaborating at RosettaFest.

Celebrating BCI Solutions, Inc. Visionary Approach

BCI's selection also highlights the award-winning plan design and advice led by Health Rosetta Advisor, Ryan Colvin from Gibson Insurance Agency.

"It's an honor to serve as the strategic benefits advisor for BCI. Their visionary approach and steadfast dedication have set new benchmarks for excellence. They've shown leadership in being open to new ideas and offering their team the best, most affordable healthcare plans. We are proud to celebrate BCI as an industry leader with one of the best health plans in America."

BCI CEO JB Brown added, "Receiving the Rosie Award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to thinking outside the circle on our healthcare plan. We are committed to continuing our efforts to set ourselves apart from other employers to give our Team members a high value program at a low cost model."

