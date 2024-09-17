(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has gained distribution of its USDA Organic herb product line at additional City Supermarket and The Extra Supermarket locations in New Jersey.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with City Supermarket and The Extra Supermarket to bring our USDA Organic herb line to even more locations across New Jersey," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "As 'The Flavor Maker,' we are committed to providing the freshest, most flavorful herbs to our retail partners. With this expansion, even more communities will have access to our locally grown, USDA Organic herbs, including popular varieties such as basil, cilantro, and parsley, all cultivated with the highest standards of quality and sustainability. Our goal is to make it easier for customers to enhance their culinary experiences with ingredients that not only taste great but also support a healthy lifestyle and environmentally responsible farming practices. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to making premium, sustainably grown products more accessible, while highlighting the dedication of City Supermarket and The Extra Supermarket to offering diverse, high-quality choices. By bringing a wider range of fresh, health-conscious options to their shelves, these retailers are not only meeting the evolving preferences of their customers but also actively supporting local, eco-friendly farming practices.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company's Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today's health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to . A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward Looking Statements

