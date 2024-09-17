FAT Brands Announces Opening Of First Twin Peaks Conversion From A Smokey Bones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast-Growing Sports Lodge Fuels Additional Growth Through Sister Brand Conversion Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of 18 iconic brands including Twin Peaks , is pleased to announce the opening of the first converted Smokey Bones location to Twin Peaks in Lakeland, Florida.

Since acquiring Smokey Bones last year, FAT Brands has identified a select number of Smokey Bones locations to convert to its fastest-growing brand, Twin Peaks. The global restaurant franchising company has identified this strategy as a key growth pillar for the brand and currently has a pipeline of approximately 30 Smokey Bones locations they are looking to convert over the next several years.

“Converting Smokey Bones locations to Twin Peaks provides a significant return on investment as altering a standing restaurant with similar square footage and real estate draw like Smokey Bones cuts out about a year and a half of construction time,” said Ken Kuick, Co-CEO and CFO of FAT Brands .“Twin Peaks is our fastest-growing concept, producing strong and growing average-unit volumes. We believe this strategy will further drive the brand's robust expansion plans domestically as it continues to redefine the polished casual dining sector.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has over 110 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.co . For more information, visitText> .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of management concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that are filed from time to time by FAT Brands Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Media Relations:

FAT Brands Inc.

Erin Mandzik

Text>...

860-212-6509