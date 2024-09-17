Quera Computing Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment Of Ed Durkin As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Ed Durkin as Chief Officer. Ed brings extensive experience in leading dynamic companies through high-growth phases and achieving significant financial milestones and will play an integral role at QuEra as it continues driving growth and innovation in the quantum industry.



Ed joins QuEra from Casa Systems, where he served as CFO and was responsible for all financial, investor relations and corporate development functions for this public company. He also served as CFO at Fuze, a unified communications company acquired by 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT), and at Actifio, a data management company acquired by Google. Throughout his career at other public and private technology companies, Durkin has excelled in driving long-term financial performance, enhancing corporate governance, raising debt and equity capital, driving corporate development initiatives and managing public company requirements, including leading IPO processes, all while steering companies toward market expansion and leadership. Durkin also spent ten years at Ernst & Young to start his career. As CFO of QuEra, Durkin will oversee the company's financial operations and general administration, including strategic financial planning, investor relations, and financial reporting.

“Ed is joining QuEra at a pivotal juncture as we are experiencing rapid company growth, and initial customer adoption, driven by our groundbreaking neutral-atom quantum computing technology, the clearest path to quantum supremacy,” said Andy Ory, Interim CEO, QuEra.“His deep experience in applying financial strategy leading technology companies to drive capital-efficient operational scale will be critical as we continue to advance quantum innovation and deliver quantum solutions for government agencies and organizations worldwide.”

“It is a rare opportunity to join a company like QuEra that is the scientific and commercial leader addressing a strategic and large and evolving market opportunity,” said Durkin.“With QuEra's transformative technology, world-class team, growing strategic partnerships and marquee global customers, I believe QuEra is ideally positioned to achieve great success for the benefit of all QuEra stakeholders. I am thrilled to join QuEra and be part of this amazing team as we deliver on the vision of optimized quantum computing and become the recognized market leader in this important new market segment”.

QuEra Computing is the leader in commercializing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world's largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

