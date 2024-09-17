Ibex Continues To Grow In The Philippines; Set To Open New Site In Davao

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-Winning BPO Focuses on Employee Experience to Deliver World-Class Customer and Brand Interactions

DAVAO CITY, Philippines, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, today announced that it will open its second customer experience (CX) service center in Davao City, located at Felcris Centrale, 40-D Quimpo Blvd., Talomo. This will bring ibex's total number of sites in the Philippines to nine.



“ibex is delighted to expand our operations in the Philippines and build on the amazing team and culture we have established here,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant.“We continue to see strong demand globally from new and existing clients, which include industry leaders in healthcare, technology, retail, E-commerce, fintech, insurance, shipping and logistics. Combining the best talent, training, and employee experience with our next-generation AI-enabled ibex Wave iX solution suite allows us to deliver amazing customer experiences for the world's top brands.”

ibex operates CX service centers across the Philippines, including – Quezon City, City of Mandaluyong, Pasig City, City of Parañaque, City of Muntinlupa, Davao City, and Tagbilaran City. Last year, ibex celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first site in Davao City, which launched with 50 agents. ibex Davao has grown to more than 1,700 agents today.

“The Philippines is the global hub for BPO services, and we continue to raise the bar for exceptional CX,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines.“Providing an engaging and rewarding employee experience is the key to delivering amazing CX. Our recent employee satisfaction score of 83 in the Philippines underscores our commitment to offering our team members the best workplace, training, tools, rewards, recognition, and opportunities to succeed and advance their careers.”

ibex's award-winning culture and unparalleled employee experience features a full range of fun activities and engagement events for employees year-round, including annual employee VIP events, ibex Idol global talent competition, ibex Sirens beauty pageant celebrating LGBTQIA+ employees, Customer Service Week, and ongoing employee health and wellness programs.

ibex has been recognized globally for its agent-first culture and outstanding employee experience. Recent awards include Philippines' Best Employers 2024 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and the 2023 Philippines Best Employer Brand Award by the Philippines Leadership Congress and Awards. Other notable awards are America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek; Best Places to Work for Women 2022 in Central America and Caribbean by Great Place to Work; and Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year in 2023 by the Stevie Awards.

ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.

If you would like to join the winning ibex team, go to ibex.co to apply online. Follow us on Facebook at .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at and connect with us on LinkedIn .

