Wearable Medical Devices Market Size To Hit US$ 102.5 Billion By 2032, Driving Growth Through Increasing Health Awareness & Technological Innovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Wearable Medical Devices is driven by increasing consumer demand for continuous monitoring, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advances in sensor technology. Pune, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Medical Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Wearable Medical Devices Market size valued at US$ 40.9 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 102.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2032.” Market Overview The wearable medical devices market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by an intensified focus on preventive healthcare and real-time health monitoring. Key factors contributing to this expansion include the aging global population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions. Technological advancements and innovations in wearable device design are significantly enhancing user experience, offering improved functionality and greater accuracy in health monitoring. The integration of telehealth services further boosts the market by enabling seamless remote health management, allowing patients to track their health metrics and receive timely medical interventions without needing to visit healthcare facilities. This convergence of growing consumer demand for health-focused technology and ongoing innovations is poised to sustain robust market growth, meeting the increasing need for personalized and efficient healthcare solutions.





Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fitbit

Basis Science

Garmin

Covidien

Omron Corp.

Withings

Vital Connect

Polar Electro

Intelesens Ltd.

Apple

Dexcom Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories GE Healthcare Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 40.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 102.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.3% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Personalized Care and Remote Monitoring

Segment Analysis



By Product: In 2023, diagnostic devices led the market with a substantial revenue share of 61.6%, driven by the high incidence of neurological disorders. The World Federation of Neurology highlights neurological disorders as the second leading cause of global mortality. Increasing awareness of neurological wearables for cognitive assessment is anticipated to further boost this segment. Conversely, the therapeutic device segment is expected to grow the fastest, propelled by innovations such as intelligent asthma management tools and wearable pain relief devices.

By Site: The strap/clip/bracelet segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 32.2%, largely due to the popularity of smartwatches for health monitoring. Innovations like the Fitbit Ace 3, which tracks heart rate and activity levels, are enhancing fitness tracking capabilities.

By Application: The home healthcare segment led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 27.5%, driven by the growing elderly population and the need for cost-effective healthcare management solutions. The remote patient monitoring segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the expanding global geriatric population and rising chronic condition prevalence.

By Grade Type: The consumer-grade segment captured the largest revenue share of 53.8% in 2023, attributed to user-friendly features and increasing health awareness. However, the clinical-grade wearable medical devices segment is expected to grow the fastest, driven by the demand for advanced monitoring solutions in clinical environments. By Distribution Channel: The pharmacy segment led the market with a 37.8% revenue share in 2023, due to the widespread accessibility of pharmacies. The online channel segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR, driven by the growing consumer shift towards online shopping and the convenience of e-commerce platforms.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Diagnostic Devices









Vital Sign Monitoring Devices





Sleep Monitoring Devices





Electrocardiographs Fetal and Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices









Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices

By Site







Handheld



Headband



Strap/Clip/Bracelet



Shoe Sensors Others

By Application







Sports and Fitness



Remote Patient Monitoring Home Healthcare

By Grade Type







Consumer-Grade Wearable Medical Devices Clinical Wearable Medical Devices

By Distribution Channel







Pharmacies



Online Channel Hypermarkets

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the wearable medical devices market in 2023, supported by technological advancements and the presence of key market players. The region's strong healthcare infrastructure and substantial investments in R&D fuel the adoption of wearable medical devices. Major companies such as Fitbit and Apple are at the forefront of innovation with products and mobile applications that enhance health monitoring capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rising health awareness and a growing elderly population. Countries like China and India are experiencing significant growth in wearable medical devices due to expanding healthcare markets and technological advancements. Notable companies such as Xiaomi and Samsung are making significant strides in developing affordable and advanced wearable devices tailored for the Asian market.

Recent Developments



Stryker is expanding the capabilities of its Mako surgical robotic platform to include new applications for spine and shoulder surgeries. These applications are expected to launch in February 2024 and aim to enhance the precision of surgical procedures using robotic technology. September 2023: Fitbit launched the Fitbit Charge 6, featuring advanced heart rate monitoring and enhanced sleep tracking capabilities.

Key Takeaways



The Wearable Medical Devices Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological innovations and heightened health awareness.

Diagnostic devices will continue to lead the market, while therapeutic devices are projected to experience the fastest growth. North America remains the leading region, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing health awareness and expanding healthcare markets.

