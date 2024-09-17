Sylvatex Awarded $2.3 Million RAMP Grant From California Energy Commission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bay Area innovative CAM to scale production and fund Alameda-based pilot line

Alameda, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX) , a Bay Area-based battery materials company producing lower cost and lower carbon cathode active materials (CAM) for electric vehicle (EV) and storage system (ESS) batteries, today announced it is a recipient of the Realizing Accelerated Manufacturing and Production for Clean Energy Technologies (RAMP) grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) . The RAMP grant seeks to provide aid for clean energy companies to accelerate commercialized production.

The highest scoring awardee in the recent class, SVX, will use the $2.3 million to expand and demonstrate the flexibility of the innovative CAM manufacturing process with lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) CAM production, make key new hires and install its first pilot line in Alameda, California.

“The RAMP program is highly competitive, and we are thrilled to see SVX's CAM manufacturing technology recognized as best-in-class,” said Virginia Klausmeier, President & CEO.“This grant will enable us to build upon recent momentum and ramp up a pilot line to produce larger volumes of CAM for our customers, all while demonstrating the many merits of a water and sulfate-waste free, lower cost technical approach. The U.S. needs a domestic battery supply chain to stay competitive, and we believe this is a major step towards meeting future CAM demands with a substantially smaller environmental footprint.”

The program, which began August 1, includes collaboration with Michigan-based EV battery startup Our Next Energy ( ONE ) for the production and testing of large-format EV cells. The pilot line, to be installed in early 2025, will be at the MW scale and provide an output of up to 10 kilos per day, massively scaling production, and allowing the company to advance toward commercialization.

“SVX's proprietary waterless process to produce CAM enables domestic-sourcing and low-cost production, while matching California's philosophy of low-carbon inputs and outputs in battery production,” said Josh Croft, Energy Commission Specialist, CEC.“The CEC recognizes SVX's progress and path to commercialization, and our hope is that RAMP funding can accelerate their world-class approach to market.”

The grant follows the startup's first shipments of LFP for initial evaluations in May. To learn more about SVX, please visit: .

About Sylvatex:

Sylvatex (SVX) is driven by the belief that the energy transition can only happen with cost and climate friendly solutions that benefit all consumers. An advanced manufacturing technology company, SVX's waterless process produces cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion through a novel, chemistry agnostic process using off the shelf equipment, requiring fewer steps and less energy for battery manufacturers. Based in the Bay Area, SVX is addressing cost, supply and carbon challenges in the growing global battery market.

To learn more, please visit: .

About the California Energy Commission:

The California Energy Commission is the state's primary energy policy and planning agency. It has seven core responsibilities: advancing state energy policy, encouraging energy efficiency, certifying thermal power plants, investing in energy innovation, developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, and preparing for energy emergencies.





