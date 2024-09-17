(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Services (Insurance) 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the insurance sector, globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Soccer dominates both the annual spend and volume of deals within the insurance sector. AIA's deal with Tottenham Hotspur has the largest deal in terms of annual value within soccer, with the deal reportedly worth $49.87 million annually. Insurance brands partnerships with sports teams dominate the annual spend and the deal volume, with 605 deals accounting for 37% of the total annual spend. Federation deals rank second in terms of both annual spend and deal volume.

The largest deal in terms of annual value is the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) partnership with Allianz. In terms of value, this deal is closely followed by Tottenham Hotspur's partnership with AIA, whose partnerships dates to 2013 and is set to continue until atleast 2027. The National Football League's (NFL) partnership with Nationwide Insurance ranks as the third largest deal. The largest confirmed expiring deal in 2024 in terms of annual value is the National Basketball Association's (NBA) partnership with State Farm Insurance.

Allianz are the largest spending and most active brand across the insurance sector. GEICO rank as the second most active brand with 33 deals and have partnerships with some of the major sports properties across the world, Major League Baseball (MLB), NASCAR, National Hockey League (NHL), and National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA). In terms of deal volume, Gallagherrank third with 19 deals, however rank in tenth in terms of annual spend. Insurance brands with headquarters across the Americas region have the largest annual spend across all the regions, whilst also having 483 deals, also the largest out all the regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Information and Background



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis



Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Sports Properties by Annual Value

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Biggest Deals Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

International Olympic Committee and Allianz

5. Brand Analysis



Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders Key Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Companies Featured



AIA

Allianz

Allstate

AXA

Gallager

GEICO

Nationwide Insurance

New York Life

Starr Companies State Farm Insurance

