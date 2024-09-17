Alicia Lyttle Of AI Innovision Partners With The Black Rhinos Program To Inspire The Next Generation Of AI Creators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alicia Lyttle Introducing the Youth of the Black Rhino Program to the Power of AI

AI Innovision partners with the Black Rhinos Program to AI skills to 6-12th graders, empowering the next generation of creators through hands-on learning.

- Alicia LyttleATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alicia Lyttle , co-founder of AI Innovision , and her expert team are excited to announce their participation as trainers for the upcoming cohort of the Black Rhinos Mentoring Program , which officially kicked off on Saturday, September 14, 2024. AI Innovision joins a larger group of expert trainers contributing to the program, all focused on guiding 6th-12th graders through a transformative learning experience. This initiative, hosted by the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., is designed to address academic, social, and community challenges faced by these students. AI Innovision will bring its cutting-edge expertise to teach students about the dynamic world of artificial intelligence (AI) through creative and hands-on projects.Despite the rapid growth of AI, Black professionals remain significantly underrepresented in the field. By participating in the Black Rhinos Program, AI Innovision aims to address this gap by introducing young African-American students to AI early on, equipping them with increasingly critical skills in today's tech-driven world. The program provides a unique opportunity to inspire underrepresented groups to pursue AI careers, helping diversify the field.The AI Innovision team, led by Alicia Lyttle, will guide students through an engaging and interactive eight-week course. In the first two weeks, students will be introduced to AI tools for creating digital art, with the opportunity to create and even sell their AI-generated artwork. The third and fourth weeks focus on AI in music production, where students will explore AI-powered tools to compose music across different genres. The next phase, spanning weeks five and six, will cover how AI can serve as a tutor and learning aid, allowing students to create personalized study plans and leverage AI to act as a tutor to assist students. The final two weeks will be dedicated to developing and presenting a final project that combines the skills learned throughout the course, whether through art, music, or educational tools, culminating in a virtual showcase for peers, instructors, and parents.Participants in the program will benefit from a dual learning approach, accessing course materials through an online portal and reinforcing their understanding with live virtual sessions. The online portal provides self-paced learning, allowing students to explore the content on their schedule, complete assignments, and practice skills as they progress. In addition, three live virtual sessions will further iterate the training from the portal, providing real-time interaction with instructors, personalized feedback, and the opportunity to ask questions, ensuring a well-rounded learning experience.The primary objectives of this AI course are to introduce students to the fundamentals of AI, engage them in creative projects utilizing AI tools, and teach them how to apply these technologies for both educational and creative purposes. The program aims to spark interest and enthusiasm in AI, inspiring students to embrace these technologies as a learning tool and as a valuable skill set that will make them more attractive to future employers in a rapidly evolving job market. Ultimately, students will gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, allowing them to develop valuable skills in today's increasingly technology-driven world.AI is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after skill sets across every industry. From healthcare and finance to education and entertainment, the knowledge of AI is no longer a luxury but a necessity. By gaining experience in AI, students will be better prepared for some of the hottest careers in the job market, making them highly desirable to future employers. This program introduces students to AI and gives them the foundational skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.Inspiring the Next Generation of Thinkers and Creators“The AI training for the Black Rhinos program offers an exciting opportunity to introduce young students to the transformative world of AI. By engaging them in creative projects and showcasing real-world applications, we aim to inspire a new generation of thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers,” said Alicia Lyttle.“Our team is eager to collaborate with the Black Rhinos to make this program a huge success.”The Black Rhinos Mentoring Program, which takes place in Atlanta, GA, was created to address the academic, social, and community issues that students face daily. It aims to equip young African-American males with the tools and guidance they need to be successful in an increasingly competitive world. Through cooperative learning circles, students will work with selected tutors, mentors, and expert professionals, including members of the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.Black Rhinos are an endangered species, and in many respects, educated, upwardly mobile African-American males can be seen as similarly endangered. The Black Rhinos program aims to provide the support and mentorship to ensure these students succeed academically, socially, and professionally.About AI InnovisionAI Innovision, led by Alicia Lyttle, is a leading AI consultancy and education firm that provides AI-based solutions and training programs for individuals and organizations. AI Innovision is committed to empowering people to embrace AI technology and harness its potential to improve their professional and personal lives. For more information about AI InnoVision, visitAbout Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.The Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is dedicated to uplifting African-American males through mentorship and educational programs. Their Black Rhinos Mentoring Program provides young men with the skills and support to overcome challenges and succeed.For more information on the program and to follow the students' progress, visit .

Lorette Lyttle

AI InnoVision

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.