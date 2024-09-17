US Supercharge Extends Free Supercharging Promotion By One Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Scott ColoneyFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US Supercharge is thrilled to announce the extension of its FREE Supercharging promotion for all EV & Tesla Drivers at the Victoria Park Mobil station located at 606 North Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Due to the overwhelming demand and positive response, free Superchargers for both Tesla and CCS compatible vehicles will now be available for an additional week."We've had numerous requests to continue the free supercharging offer, and we're actively discussing with our stakeholders the possibility of extending it further," said Scott Coloney, President of US Supercharge Inc. "While a final decision will be made by the end of next week, we're pleased to keep the promotion running for now, helping EV drivers save on charging costs and learn the app."To make the charging process faster and more convenient, US Supercharge recommends that drivers download the US Supercharge app prior to arrival, available on both Apple's App Store and Google Play . The app allows users to easily locate a supercharger, select the correct EVSE plug ID, and start charging with a simple tap.Jarad from the US Supercharge Help Desk advises, "Drivers can comfortably begin their charging session by opening the US Supercharge app, selecting the location icon, and choosing the matching EVSE plug ID at the station. Alternatively, they can scan the QR code located on the charger for a direct connection." He also noted the importance of selecting the correct plug to avoid any need for restarting the process.During the promotion, no payment method is required to use the free charging service. However, for added convenience after the free period, drivers can save a payment method in the app for future use.President Scott Coloney also highlighted the benefit this promotion offers to Uber drivers operating electric vehicles. "This has been a real game-changer for rideshare EV drivers, helping them cut down on costs and improve their bottom line. We hope to see continued loyalty from this community in the future."In addition to this promotion, US Supercharge plans to roll out further offers and vouchers for rideshare EV drivers during the upcoming holiday season. The company is also actively seeking host owners to open new Supercharger locations as part of its commitment to expanding charging infrastructure in the region.

