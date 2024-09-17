WOMAN-OWNED PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY SUDEN PR EXPANDS WITH A NEW OFFICE OPENING IN PALM BEACH, FLORIDA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The dynamic, independent public relations firm opens its second office location since initially launching in 2020

- Breanna WaltherPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Suden PR , a woman-owned and run independent public relations agency specializing in relations for small businesses, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Palm Beach, Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the agency's growth and reflects its commitment to servicing clients nationwide.Founded in 2020 amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Suden PR quickly established itself as a dynamic force in the PR industry. Known for its innovative approach and dedication to delivering unparalleled service, Suden PR believes that everyone should have access to high quality media relations – regardless of company size or budget. In the past four years, the agency has put many of its clients on the map, making a substantial impact across several core practice areas including: Arts, Food & Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Health & Wellness, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Beauty, and Fashion.The new Palm Beach office will enhance Suden PR's ability to provide top-tier public relations services to clients in the region, while also strengthening its existing relationships. This strategic move aligns with the agency's mission to elevate clients to the global stage through high-quality media relations, strategic thinking, and innovative campaigns.“We are thrilled to expand our footprint with the opening of our Palm Beach office,” said Breanna Walther, Founder and CEO of Suden PR.“Having worked extensively with creators and clients throughout southern Florida, we knew that this creative, vibrant community was the natural place for an expansion. Our team is excited to roll up our sleeves and bring our expertise and passion for public relations to Palm Beach and its surrounding areas.”The Palm Beach office will offer a full range of services, including media relations, strategy development, and copywriting, and will continue to uphold Suden PR's commitment to excellence and measurable outcomes. The agency currently serves clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Dubai.For more information about Suden PR and its new Palm Beach office, visit###ABOUT SUDEN PRFounded amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Suden PR is a dynamic force in the public relations industry, renowned for delivering exceptional results. Built upon the methodology of ensuring that every client-regardless of size or budget-receives unparalleled service, the Agency has consistently elevated clients onto the global stage, securing top-tier coverage across nationally and locally syndicated broadcast, online, and print publications worldwide. Led by a founder with over a decade of dedicated industry experience, Suden PR excels in strategic thinking, innovative campaigns, and measurable, game-changing outcomes. The Agency encompasses seven practice areas; Arts, Food & Beverage, Wine & Spirits, Health & Wellness, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Beauty, and Fashion, and provides services in high-quality media relations, strategy, and copywriting.For more information, visit

