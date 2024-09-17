Airbus Names Gabriel Semelas To Lead Airbus In Africa And The Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Toulouse, 17 September 2024



Airbus has named Gabriel Semelas as President of Airbus in Africa and the Middle East, effective from 1st January 2025.

Gabriel Semelas brings more than 24 years of experience in the aeronautical industry, having held key senior executive roles. He returns to Airbus from his current position as Chief Commercial and Officer at Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH in Germany. Prior to that, he led the contracts team for Airbus' Commercial Aircraft business in Africa and the Middle East.

In his new role, Gabriel Semelas will be responsible for overseeing Airbus' operations across all the company's divisions in the Africa and Middle East region, a key area for Airbus strategic development.

Wouter Van Wersch, Executive Vice President International at Airbus, said: 'Gabriel's extensive background in the aeronautical industry, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Airbus' operations in Africa and the Middle East. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen our presence and partnerships in this strategically important region.'

'I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Airbus in Africa and the Middle East. I look forward to working with our talented teams and partners to drive growth and innovation in this dynamic market,' said Gabriel Semelas.

Gabriel Semelas succeeds Mikail Houari, who has played a crucial role in expanding Airbus' footprint in the region over the past years.

With a significant presence throughout the Middle East and Africa, Airbus employs more than 3,300 people and remains committed to delivering industry leading products and services to customers across the region. The company actively sources supplies and components from local companies and provides comprehensive technical support to its partners. Airbus has also launched several initiatives aimed at developing skills and talent in the region, nurturing the future leaders of the aerospace industry.