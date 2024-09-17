In-Pulse CPR Announces Accessible Class Pricing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPR is a life-saving skill that many people do not possess, but in a critical emergency situation, having the knowledge and confidence to administer CPR can make all the difference. That's why In-Pulse CPR is excited to announce a new, more accessible price for their comprehensive CPR classes for Minnesota residents and students - these complete classes are now available for only $65.

With this new price point, more people in the state will be able to obtain CPR certification, making their communities, schools, workplaces, and gatherings a safer place for all. In-Pulse CPR understands the importance of thorough, comprehensive CPR training and wants to ensure that this valuable skill is within reach for everyone. Whether it's essential workers, such as teachers, babysitters, care workers, or just any individual who wants to make a positive impact, this affordable price makes it easier for all to learn CPR and be confident in their ability to help others when needed.

In-Pulse CPR classes are available in multiple convenient Minnesota locations, including Eden Prairie, Stillwater, Maple Grove, Cottage Grove, Fridley, Roseville, Anoka, Bloomington, and Albertville, to name a few. This makes it easier for individuals to find a class location that works best for them and their schedule. The classes are taught by highly qualified instructors who have experience in emergency situations and are dedicated to providing thorough, hands-on training.

In addition to the lower price point, In-Pulse CPR also offers a wide range of scheduling options to choose from on their class calendar. With this flexibility and availability, individuals throughout the state can choose a class date and time that fits best with their schedule. Each In-Pulse CPR class is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of CPR techniques, including hands-on practice on mannequins and instruction on how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Classes on the Minnesota training schedule also include options for additional certifications, such as a Bloodborne Pathogens Certification, BLS (Basic Life Support) Certification, and First Aid Certification.

These flexible scheduling options are not all that In-Pulse CPR offers at a lower price point. Those who want to learn CPR skills have flexible class options, as well. Individuals interested in CPR training may choose Local Public Community Classes in their area to join a class that is open to the public. Another option at In-Pulse CPR in Minnesota is Private Group Training, which is a great choice for organizations that need to train multiple employees, volunteers, students, or others in CPR skills to ensure safety and confidence on site. Because In-Pulse CPR is dedicated to empowering individuals with CPR skills, the company offers CPR training classes for Dental Professionals, Medical Professionals, Daycare & Childcare, Churches, Businesses, School Staff, Life Guards, and even Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts Troops.

With this new price point, In-Pulse CPR is committed to ensuring that CPR training is not only accessible but also affordable for all. Interested individuals can register for classes online or by contacting In-Pulse CPR directly.

For more information on the classes and to register, please visit their website at .

About In-Pulse CPR: In-Pulse CPR is proud to be a leading provider of CPR training and other essential certifications in the state of Minnesota. Their mission is to make the community a safer place by providing affordable and high-quality CPR training to individuals and organizations. With expert instructors, flexible scheduling options, and multiple certification classes to choose from, In-Pulse CPR aims to equip community members with the skills and knowledge to safely and confidently administer CPR in an emergency situation.

Contact Informtion:

Name: Troy Bowman

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 813-343-4024

SOURCE In-Pulse CPR, Inc.

