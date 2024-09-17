Newsweek Names Public Consulting Group Among America's Greatest Workplaces In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PCG also ranked in five subcategories

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it has been named in Newsweek's 2024 list of America's Greatest Workplaces. Newsweek also ranked PCG in an additional five subcategories: America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, for Parents and Families, for Diversity, for Mental Well Being, and for Job Starters.

"PCG continues to focus on investing in growth and opportunities for our people, and they continue to respond by delivering exceptional value to the clients and communities we serve," said PCG founder, President, and CEO William "Bill" Mosakowski. "Being recognized among America's Greatest Workplaces in six categories validates the importance of investing in our people and sustaining our efforts to demonstrate a level of impact that attracts top talent."

Newsweek and partner Plant-A Insights based their scoring on an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions and interviews with HR professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among employees working for U.S. companies employing more than 500 employees in 2023 and more than 1,000 employees in 2022. Newsweek interviewed over 250,000 U.S. employees and collected over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews. It also assessed media coverage and social media reviews over a two-year period, gleaning insights, and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects.

"PCG is unwavering in its commitment to continuously improve as an employer of choice," said Chief People Officer Tobi Russell. "Being named by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces underscores that putting our people first and supporting them in professional development, high performance, and authenticity continues to be a winning formula for our growth and excellence."

