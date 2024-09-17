(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market, 6th Edition: Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Therapeutic Area, Type of Vector, Type of Therapy, Type of Gene Delivery Method, Route of Administration, Geographical Region, Leading Players and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gene Therapy Market is valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 19.25% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

A diverse range of disorders arising from congenital abnormalities and inherited genetic mutations, including autoimmune disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders and oncological disorders significantly impacts individuals' health. These disorders are consequences of certain inherited genetic anomalies that disrupt the normal functioning of genes and adversely affect the process of translation. The statistics presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 10 out of every 1,000 individuals are affected by genetic disorders, contributing to 70 million people globally. In addition, more than 40% of infant mortality globally is associated with various genetic disorders. Therefore, to address such challenges, gene therapies have emerged as a revolutionary approach and have proven to be a promising modality in treating a wide array of diseases, focused on delivering targeted therapies directly to affected organs or cells.

The objective of gene therapy is to comprehend the underlying genetic cause of a disease, followed by either introduction of a healthy version of the mutated gene or by inactivation of the faulty / disease-causing genes in the body. It is worth noticing that in 2003, Gendicine (Sibiono GeneTech) became the world's first gene therapy to receive regulatory approval from the China FDA. In the past two decades, this has led to several breakthroughs related to the development of gene therapies. For instance, in December 2017, the USFDA approved Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics), the first gene therapy intended for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders. Additionally, in May 2019, the USFDA approved ZOLGENSMA (Novartis), the first gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric patients. It is noteworthy that the therapy received multiple designations, namely breakthrough therapy, fast track, orphan drug and priority review designations resulting in the accelerated approval of the drug in the US. Further, in 2023, five gene therapies received the USFDA market approval for various therapeutic indications.

In addition, the month of April 2024 witnessed a significant increase in the number of active clinical trials (1,100 active clinical trials) for evaluating gene therapies across various phases of clinical studies. Moreover, three gene therapies have already received regulatory approval in 2024, and according to predictions made by USFDA in 2019, it is estimated that 10 to 20 would gain market access, each year, till 2025. It is noteworthy that the favorable results from ongoing clinical research initiatives have spurred investments from both government and private sectors to support the development of these therapeutic products. With the progressing domain, gene therapies are anticipated to be utilized for the treatment of more than 65.6 million patients suffering from a myriad of disease indications, by 2034.

The rapidly evolving gene therapy product portfolio tends to attract an increasing number of startups and big pharma players, marking their presence in the gene therapy market. At present, 345 gene therapy companies are involved in the development of various early and late-stage therapies worldwide. The recent years have observed a significant increase in the integration of novel technologies, such as gene modification, genome editing, genome sequencing and manipulation technologies (molecular / gene switch), in conjugation with advanced gene delivery methods. Additionally, next-generation delivery platforms, including nanoparticles and hybrid vector systems, have been proven to facilitate an effective, precise and safe delivery of gene-based therapeutics, thereby enabling more targeted treatment approaches. With the integration of advancements in technology and growing preference for single-dose effective therapeutics, the gene therapy market is poised to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Market Companies



Amgen

Artgen Biotech

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

bluebird bio

CRISPR Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Kolon TissueGene

Krystal Biotech

Novartis

Orchard Therapeutics

Pfizer

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Sibiono GeneTech Spark Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION



Evolution of Gene Therapies

Classification of Gene Therapies

Routes of Administration

Mechanism of Action of Gene Therapies

Advantages and Disadvantages of Gene Therapies

Challenges associated with Gene Therapies Introduction to Genome Editing

GENE DELIVERY VECTORS



Methods of Gene Transfer

Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies Non-Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies

REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIOS



Regulatory Guidelines in North America

Regulatory Guidelines in Europe

Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific Reimbursement Scenario

MARKET LANDSCAPE



Marketed and Clinical Stage Gene Therapies: Market Landscape Preclinical and Discovery Stage Gene Therapies: Market Landscape

DEVELOPER LANDSCAPE

Gene Therapy: Competitive Landscape

COMPANY PROFILES

Gene Therapy Developers in North America



Amgen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

bluebird bio

CRISPR Therapeutics

Kolon TissueGene

Krystal Biotech

Pfizer

PTC Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Spark Therapeutics

Gene Therapy Developers in Europe



Artgen Biotech

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Orchard Therapeutics

Gene Therapy Developers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



CSL Behring

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Sibiono GeneTech

MARKETED GENE THERAPIES



Gendicine (Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech)

Oncorine (Shanghai Sunway Biotech)

Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies)

Neovasculgen (Human Stem Cells Institute)

Imlygic (Amgen)

Strimvelis (Orchard Therapeutics)

LuxturnaT (Spark Therapeutics)

ZolgensaT (Novartis)

Collategene (AnGes)

ZyntelgoT (bluebird bio) LibmeldyT (Orchard Therapeutics)

KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES



Successful Drug Launch Strategy: ROOTS Framework

Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation

Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on Phase of Development

List of Approved Gene Therapies

Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Gene Therapy Developers



Strategies Adopted before Therapy Approval





Participation in Global Events





Collaborations with Stakeholders and Pharmaceutical Firms



Indication Expansion



Strategies adopted During / Post Therapy Approval





Geographical Expansion





Participation in Global Events





Patient Assistance Programs





Awareness through Product Websites Collaboration with Stakeholders and Pharmaceutical Firms

LATE-STAGE GENE THERAPIES



LUMEVOQ (GS010)

OTL-103

PTC-AADC

BMN 270

rAd-IFN/Syn3

beti-cel

eli-cel

lovo-cel

SRP-9001

EB-101

ProstAtak

D-Fi

CG0070

Vigil-EWS

Engensis

VGX-3100

INVOSSA (TG-C)

VYJUVEKT

PF-06939926

PF06838435

PF-07055480

SPK-8011

AMT-061

VB-111

Generx

ADXS-HPV

AGTC 501

LYS-SAF302

NFS-01

AG0302-COVID-19

RGX-314 Hologene 5

PATENT ANALYSIS



Gene Therapy: Patent Analysis

Gene Editing Market: Patent Analysis

Analysis by CPC Symbols

Patent Benchmarking Analysis

Patent Valuation Analysis Overall Intellectual Property Portfolio: Analysis by Type of Organization

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS



Types of Funding Gene Therapy: Funding and Investment Analysis

CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS



Gene Therapy: Clinical Trial Analysis

Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

Analysis by Prominent Treatment Sites Gene Therapy: Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population

COST PRICE ANALYSIS

START-UP VALUATION

BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

Gene Therapy: List of Most Prominent Big Pharmaceutical Players



Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Analysis by Type of Vector Used

Analysis by Type of Therapy Analysis by Type of Gene Delivery Method Used

Benchmarking Analysis of Key Parameters



Spider Web Analysis: Pipeline Strength

Spider Web Analysis: Mergers and Acquisitions

Spider Web Analysis: Funding and Investments

Spider Web Analysis: Clinical Trials

Spider Web Analysis: Technologies Spider Web Analysis: Patents

Benchmarking Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players



Spider Web Analysis: Novartis

Spider Web Analysis: Takeda Pharmaceutical

Spider Web Analysis: Roche

Spider Web Analysis: Merck

Spider Web Analysis: Pfizer

Spider Web Analysis: Johnson & Johnson

Spider Web Analysis: AbbVie

Spider Web Analysis: Bristol Myers Squibb

Spider Web Analysis: AstraZeneca Spider Web Analysis: Sanofi

DEMAND ANALYSIS

MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

GLOBAL GENE THERAPY MARKET

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF VECTOR

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF GENE DELIVERY METHOD

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

GENE THERAPIES MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF THERAPIES



Adstiladrin

BEQVEZT

CasgevyT

Elevidys

Gendicine

Hemgenix

IMLYGIC

Libmeldy

Luxturna

LYFGENIAT

Neovasculgen

Oncorine

RoctavianT

SKYSONA

StrimvelisT

UpstazaT

VYJUVEKT

Zolgensma ZyntegloT

Phase III Gene Therapies Market: Sales Forecast



AAV-RPE65

ABO-102 (UX111)

AGTC 501 (rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR)

Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec (CG0070)

Dirloctocogene samoparvovec (SPK-8011)

DTx-301

DTx-401

Generx (Ad5FGF-4)

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 / PF-07055480)

Hologene 5

INVOSSAT (TG-C)

LUMEVOQ

NFS-01 (rAAV2-ND4)

NTLA-2001

Olvi-Vec (Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec)

ProstAtak

pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel / EB-101)

RGX-121

RGX-314 VGX-3100

GENE THERAPY MARKET: EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES



Gene Editing Technologies

Emerging Gene Editing Platforms

Gene Therapy Regulation Technologies (Gene Switch Technology)

Other Emerging Technologies Technology Platforms for Developing / Delivering Gene Therapies

VECTOR MANUFACTURING FOR GENE THERAPIES



Viral Vector Manufacturing Process



Mode of Vector Production



Adherent and Suspension Cultures



Unit Processes and Multiple Parallel Processes



Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors

Culture Media Specifications

Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors

Challenges Associated with Vector Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing Organizations Involved in Viral Vector Production

CASE STUDY: GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN



Overview of Gene Therapy Supply Chain

Implementation of Supply Chain Models

Logistics in Gene Therapy

Regulatory Supply Chain Across the Globe

Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy Supply Chain

Software Applications for Gene Therapy Supply Chain Management Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends

EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



Orchard Therapeutics

Vivet Therapeutics

Kubota Pharmaceutical

Eyevensys

AGTC

LogicBio Therapeutics

AAVogen

Hemera Biosciences

Myonexus Therapeutics

Arthrogen

PlasmidFactory

Delphi Genetics

Vigene Biosciences

Gene Biotherapeutics Milo Biotechnology

