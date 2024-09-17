(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market, 6th Edition: industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Therapeutic Area, Type of Vector, Type of Therapy, Type of Gene Delivery Method, Route of Administration, Geographical Region, Leading market Players and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gene Therapy Market is valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 19.25% during the forecast period 2024-2035.
A diverse range of disorders arising from congenital abnormalities and inherited genetic mutations, including autoimmune disorders, genetic disorders, neurological disorders and oncological disorders significantly impacts individuals' health. These disorders are consequences of certain inherited genetic anomalies that disrupt the normal functioning of genes and adversely affect the process of translation. The statistics presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 10 out of every 1,000 individuals are affected by genetic disorders, contributing to 70 million people globally. In addition, more than 40% of infant mortality globally is associated with various genetic disorders. Therefore, to address such challenges, gene therapies have emerged as a revolutionary approach and have proven to be a promising modality in treating a wide array of diseases, focused on delivering targeted therapies directly to affected organs or cells.
The objective of gene therapy is to comprehend the underlying genetic cause of a disease, followed by either introduction of a healthy version of the mutated gene or by inactivation of the faulty / disease-causing genes in the body. It is worth noticing that in 2003, Gendicine (Sibiono GeneTech) became the world's first gene therapy to receive regulatory approval from the China FDA. In the past two decades, this has led to several breakthroughs related to the development of gene therapies. For instance, in December 2017, the USFDA approved Luxturna (Spark Therapeutics), the first gene therapy intended for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders. Additionally, in May 2019, the USFDA approved ZOLGENSMA (Novartis), the first gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric patients. It is noteworthy that the therapy received multiple designations, namely breakthrough therapy, fast track, orphan drug and priority review designations resulting in the accelerated approval of the drug in the US. Further, in 2023, five gene therapies received the USFDA market approval for various therapeutic indications.
In addition, the month of April 2024 witnessed a significant increase in the number of active clinical trials (1,100 active clinical trials) for evaluating gene therapies across various phases of clinical studies. Moreover, three gene therapies have already received regulatory approval in 2024, and according to predictions made by USFDA in 2019, it is estimated that 10 to 20 would gain market access, each year, till 2025. It is noteworthy that the favorable results from ongoing clinical research initiatives have spurred investments from both government and private sectors to support the development of these therapeutic products. With the progressing domain, gene therapies are anticipated to be utilized for the treatment of more than 65.6 million patients suffering from a myriad of disease indications, by 2034.
The rapidly evolving gene therapy product portfolio tends to attract an increasing number of startups and big pharma players, marking their presence in the gene therapy market. At present, 345 gene therapy companies are involved in the development of various early and late-stage therapies worldwide. The recent years have observed a significant increase in the integration of novel technologies, such as gene modification, genome editing, genome sequencing and manipulation technologies (molecular / gene switch), in conjugation with advanced gene delivery methods. Additionally, next-generation delivery platforms, including nanoparticles and hybrid vector systems, have been proven to facilitate an effective, precise and safe delivery of gene-based therapeutics, thereby enabling more targeted treatment approaches. With the integration of advancements in technology and growing preference for single-dose effective therapeutics, the gene therapy market is poised to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.
Amgen Artgen Biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical bluebird bio CRISPR Therapeutics CSL Behring Ferring Pharmaceuticals Kolon TissueGene Krystal Biotech Novartis Orchard Therapeutics Pfizer PTC Therapeutics Sarepta Therapeutics Shanghai Sunway Biotech Sibiono GeneTech Spark Therapeutics
INTRODUCTION
Evolution of Gene Therapies Classification of Gene Therapies Routes of Administration Mechanism of Action of Gene Therapies Advantages and Disadvantages of Gene Therapies Challenges associated with Gene Therapies Introduction to Genome Editing
GENE DELIVERY VECTORS
Methods of Gene Transfer Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies Non-Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies
REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIOS
Regulatory Guidelines in North America Regulatory Guidelines in Europe Regulatory Guidelines in Asia-Pacific Reimbursement Scenario
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Marketed and Clinical Stage Gene Therapies: Market Landscape Preclinical and Discovery Stage Gene Therapies: Market Landscape
DEVELOPER LANDSCAPE
Gene Therapy: Competitive Landscape
COMPANY PROFILES
Gene Therapy Developers in North America
Amgen BioMarin Pharmaceutical bluebird bio CRISPR Therapeutics Kolon TissueGene Krystal Biotech Pfizer PTC Therapeutics Sarepta Therapeutics Spark Therapeutics
Gene Therapy Developers in Europe
Artgen Biotech Ferring Pharmaceuticals Novartis Orchard Therapeutics
Gene Therapy Developers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World
CSL Behring Shanghai Sunway Biotech Sibiono GeneTech
MARKETED GENE THERAPIES
Gendicine (Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech) Oncorine (Shanghai Sunway Biotech) Rexin-G (Epeius Biotechnologies) Neovasculgen (Human Stem Cells Institute) Imlygic (Amgen) Strimvelis (Orchard Therapeutics) LuxturnaT (Spark Therapeutics) ZolgensaT (Novartis) Collategene (AnGes) ZyntelgoT (bluebird bio) LibmeldyT (Orchard Therapeutics)
KEY COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGIES
Successful Drug Launch Strategy: ROOTS Framework Successful Drug Launch Strategy: Product Differentiation Commonly Adopted Commercialization Strategies based on Phase of Development List of Approved Gene Therapies Key Commercialization Strategies Adopted by Gene Therapy Developers
Strategies Adopted before Therapy Approval
Participation in Global Events Collaborations with Stakeholders and Pharmaceutical Firms Indication Expansion Strategies adopted During / Post Therapy Approval
Geographical Expansion Participation in Global Events Patient Assistance Programs Awareness through Product Websites Collaboration with Stakeholders and Pharmaceutical Firms
LATE-STAGE GENE THERAPIES
LUMEVOQ (GS010) OTL-103 PTC-AADC BMN 270 rAd-IFN/Syn3 beti-cel eli-cel lovo-cel SRP-9001 EB-101 ProstAtak D-Fi CG0070 Vigil-EWS Engensis VGX-3100 INVOSSA (TG-C) VYJUVEKT PF-06939926 PF06838435 PF-07055480 SPK-8011 AMT-061 VB-111 Generx ADXS-HPV AGTC 501 LYS-SAF302 NFS-01 AG0302-COVID-19 RGX-314 Hologene 5
PATENT ANALYSIS
Gene Therapy: Patent Analysis Gene Editing Market: Patent Analysis Analysis by CPC Symbols Patent Benchmarking Analysis Patent Valuation Analysis Overall Intellectual Property Portfolio: Analysis by Type of Organization
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS
Types of Funding Gene Therapy: Funding and Investment Analysis
CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
Gene Therapy: Clinical Trial Analysis Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator Analysis by Prominent Treatment Sites Gene Therapy: Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population
COST PRICE ANALYSIS
START-UP VALUATION
BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
Gene Therapy: List of Most Prominent Big Pharmaceutical Players
Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Vector Used Analysis by Type of Therapy Analysis by Type of Gene Delivery Method Used
Benchmarking Analysis of Key Parameters
Spider Web Analysis: Pipeline Strength Spider Web Analysis: Mergers and Acquisitions Spider Web Analysis: Funding and Investments Spider Web Analysis: Clinical Trials Spider Web Analysis: Technologies Spider Web Analysis: Patents
Benchmarking Analysis of Big Pharmaceutical Players
Spider Web Analysis: Novartis Spider Web Analysis: Takeda Pharmaceutical Spider Web Analysis: Roche Spider Web Analysis: Merck Spider Web Analysis: Pfizer Spider Web Analysis: Johnson & Johnson Spider Web Analysis: AbbVie Spider Web Analysis: Bristol Myers Squibb Spider Web Analysis: AstraZeneca Spider Web Analysis: Sanofi
DEMAND ANALYSIS
MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
GLOBAL GENE THERAPY MARKET
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF VECTOR
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF GENE DELIVERY METHOD
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS
GENE THERAPIES MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF THERAPIES
Adstiladrin BEQVEZT CasgevyT Elevidys Gendicine Hemgenix IMLYGIC Libmeldy Luxturna LYFGENIAT Neovasculgen Oncorine RoctavianT SKYSONA StrimvelisT UpstazaT VYJUVEKT Zolgensma ZyntegloT
Phase III Gene Therapies Market: Sales Forecast
AAV-RPE65 ABO-102 (UX111) AGTC 501 (rAAV2tYF-GRK1-RPGR) Cretostimogene Grenadenorepvec (CG0070) Dirloctocogene samoparvovec (SPK-8011) DTx-301 DTx-401 Generx (Ad5FGF-4) Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 / PF-07055480) Hologene 5 INVOSSAT (TG-C) LUMEVOQ NFS-01 (rAAV2-ND4) NTLA-2001 Olvi-Vec (Olvimulogene nanivacirepvec) ProstAtak pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel / EB-101) RGX-121 RGX-314 VGX-3100
GENE THERAPY MARKET: EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
Gene Editing Technologies Emerging Gene Editing Platforms Gene Therapy Regulation Technologies (Gene Switch Technology) Other Emerging Technologies Technology Platforms for Developing / Delivering Gene Therapies
VECTOR MANUFACTURING FOR GENE THERAPIES
Viral Vector Manufacturing Process
Mode of Vector Production Adherent and Suspension Cultures Unit Processes and Multiple Parallel Processes Cell Culture Systems for Production of Viral Vectors Culture Media Specifications Bioprocessing of Viral Vectors Challenges Associated with Vector Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing Organizations Involved in Viral Vector Production
CASE STUDY: GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN
Overview of Gene Therapy Supply Chain Implementation of Supply Chain Models Logistics in Gene Therapy Regulatory Supply Chain Across the Globe Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Applications for Gene Therapy Supply Chain Management Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends
EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
Orchard Therapeutics Vivet Therapeutics Kubota Pharmaceutical Eyevensys AGTC LogicBio Therapeutics AAVogen Hemera Biosciences Myonexus Therapeutics Arthrogen PlasmidFactory Delphi Genetics Vigene Biosciences Gene Biotherapeutics Milo Biotechnology
