Centrifuge Partners with Archax to List the Anemoy Janus Henderson Liquid Treasury Fund

The Liquid Treasury Fund now offers tokenized US Treasury bills, providing streamlined, low-risk on-chain investments for professional & institutional users.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anemoy , the asset management arm of Centrifuge , is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Archax , the UK's first regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian to add the Liquid Treasury Fund (LTF) to its Primary Platform.The Liquid Treasury Fund is a short duration treasury bill portfolio managed by Janus Henderson Investors. This partnership allows Archax users to directly access LTF through the platform, marking a significant step in broadening distribution for tokenized assets and enabling streamlined on-chain investments in one of the most familiar asset classes available – US Treasury bills.Anemoy and Archax will combine their expertise to create a more accessible, diversified investment opportunity. Archax provides sub-custodial services and manages Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, ensuring a fully compliant and streamlined process for investors. LTF will be available for primary market transactions, making it easier for institutional investors to gain access to low-risk investment opportunities without leaving the Archax platform.Anil Sood, Co-Founder of Anemoy, said,“This partnership highlights our shared commitment to bringing high-quality, tokenized real-world assets to a wider network of investors. Archax users can now earn potential returns through exposure to US Treasury bills directly on the platform, offering an alternative to holding stablecoins or fiat and enabling more passive and stable strategies.”By leveraging Centrifuge's tokenization infrastructure, Anemoy's asset management expertise, and Archax's distribution channels, this collaboration opens new doors for the Liquid Treasury Fund. The listing allows for broader market access and further growth of LTF while offering Archax users a new, low-risk investment option.Simon Barnby, Chief Marketing Officer at Archax, added,“We are thrilled to be working with Anemoy, Centrifuge and Janus Henderson to offer our users access to tokenized treasury bills. This collaboration reflects our ongoing mission to integrate real-world assets into the on-chain ecosystem, empowering our users to diversify their portfolios with institutional-grade products.”Bhaji Illuminati, Chief Marketing Officer at Centrifuge, noted,“We're excited to see broader distribution and streamlined access to funds on the Centrifuge platform. Archax is pioneering the future of crypto markets, and Anemoy is the ideal partner to bring institutional-grade assets to the network.”As this partnership develops, Centrifuge, Anemoy, and Archax are dedicated to further bridging the gap between traditional finance and onchain solutions. The listing of LTF, the first tokenized treasury fund available on Archax, sets the stage for a series of regulated, institutional-grade products to be introduced on the Archax platform, providing investors with greater access to secure, high-quality digital assets.For professional investors only. Capital at risk.---About AnemoyAnemoy, the asset management arm of Centrifuge, was founded in 2023 by Martin Quensel and Anil Sood. It was established to further Centrifuge's mission of creating RWA products that bridge the worlds of TradFi and DeFi. Built on the Centrifuge protocol, Anemoy supports the entire lifecycle of on-chain asset management, providing institutions with end-to-end services across compliance, asset management, and integration of real-world assets into DeFi. Our expertise covers the entire value chain, including Origination, Tokenization, Securitization, Management, and Distribution.About CentrifugeCentrifuge empowers asset managers to tokenize, manage, and distribute funds on-chain, while offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality tokenized assets. Founded in 2017, Centrifuge has driven institutional adoption of tokenized assets and supported key industry initiatives such as the Tokenized Asset Coalition, Real-World Asset Summit, and token standards.About ArchaxArchax is the first digital securities exchange regulated by the FCA in London. Targeted at institutions, Archax also holds FCA brokerage, custody, and crypto permissions. Founded by traditional capital markets experts and backed by an accomplished advisory board, Archax bridges blockchain and traditional investments. The Archax team has deep expertise in regulated markets and blockchain tokenization, with a vision to open digital assets to institutions transparently. Archax's solutions are built using resilient, scalable infrastructure, integrated into institutional trading workflows.

